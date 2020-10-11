Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Flipkart: Provides 45-Days Paid Festive Internship For Students
BusinessEducationLead Story

Flipkart: Provides 45-Days Paid Festive Internship For Students

Over 2,000 students participated in the Flipkart internship program last year

0
Flipkart Internship
Flipkart rolled out an paid internship opportunity for the students. Flickr

Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart on Saturday brought back its paid internship program Launchpad for undergraduate students from tier-II cities and beyond to work in its supply chain ahead of the festive season and the Big Billion Days sale.

The company said that the 45-day internship is aimed at helping students gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry.

Over 2,000 students participated in the Flipkart internship program last year.

Flipkart said it is working with educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana), and several more, to identify meritorious students and engage the selected ones at its fulfillment centers.

Flipkart internship
Flipkart internship program will help to work in its supply chain ahead of the festive season and the Big Billion Days sale.

“We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart.

Upon joining, students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritize their health and safety.

ALSO READ: I Believe In Turning Every Adversity Into Opportunity: Manasi

This includes mandatory thermal screening before entering the facilities, maintaining social distancing while at work, and use of the Aarogya Setu app at all times, the company said.

The exposure, Flipkart said, will help students build long-term resiliency and agility in their operations while upskilling them in this fast-changing external scenario. (IANS)

Previous articleScientists Detect Antibodies that Target SARS-CoV-2 in Covid Patients

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Scientists Detect Antibodies that Target SARS-CoV-2 in Covid Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have documented the persistence of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 in hundreds of patients with Covid-19 at least three months...
Read more
Lead Story

A Report On How Google Automatically Predicts What You Like To Search

NewsGram Desk - 0
As soon as you start typing on Google Search, predictions appear in the search box to help you finish what you're typing and the...
Read more
Lead Story

Manasi Joshi: I Believe In Turning Every Adversity Into Opportunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
With para-badminton all set for a debut at the Paralympics this year, India's Manasi Joshi was training hard to give her best in Tokyo....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,122FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Flipkart: Provides 45-Days Paid Festive Internship For Students

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart on Saturday brought back its paid internship program Launchpad for undergraduate students from tier-II cities and beyond to work in its...
Read more

Scientists Detect Antibodies that Target SARS-CoV-2 in Covid Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have documented the persistence of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2 in hundreds of patients with Covid-19 at least three months...
Read more

A Report On How Google Automatically Predicts What You Like To Search

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As soon as you start typing on Google Search, predictions appear in the search box to help you finish what you're typing and the...
Read more

Manasi Joshi: I Believe In Turning Every Adversity Into Opportunity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With para-badminton all set for a debut at the Paralympics this year, India's Manasi Joshi was training hard to give her best in Tokyo....
Read more

Not All State Governments Inclined To Go Ahead With Cinema Reopening Decision

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel for the cinema exhibition trade as the Government at the Centre has decided to allow...
Read more

Here’s How Quarantine has Thrown Light on Inequality in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Quarantine has been difficult for everybody around the world, yet all of us have been trying to make our lives better in...
Read more

Online Portal By Commonwealth Nations to Support Natural Disasters

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 A new online portal launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat will help the member countries easily find the right type of financial support to prepare...
Read more

Blocking Immune System Pathway May Avoid COVID, says John Hopkins Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world waits eagerly for an effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, researchers are also focusing on a better understanding of how the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,122FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada