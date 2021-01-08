Flipkart To Establish Training Centre For E-commerce Logistics

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced an MoU with the Logistics Skill Sector Council (LSC), an organization set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through the National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC) and Karnataka Skill Development Centre (KSDC).

As part of this MoU, Flipkart has launched an industry-first Centre of Excellence (CoE) to build a skilled and trained workforce for the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.

Introduced to augment skill development for the logistics industry, Flipkart’s CoE will be open to aspirants who want to work in the logistics industry. The center aims to bring the spotlight on the importance of skill development for the sector and complement its growth in the coming years.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Spread across an area of 1,500 sq ft, the first-of-its-kind CoE for e-commerce supply chain in Bengaluru hosts new-age classrooms equipped with computers and projector-based learning for the all-round development of the candidates.

Being a frontrunner in e-commerce and supply chain, Flipkart has co-developed this extensive training module along with LSC & KSDC, to train candidates on the various nuances of storage and distribution, customer management, and material handling.

This also includes imparting knowledge on local transportation laws and regulations and giving students holistic knowledge of the end-to-end supply chain. Karnataka Kaushalya Mission, which is part of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Karnataka government, and LSC is helping mobilize aspirants for the Centre of Excellence.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जब सिटीजन डॉक्टर नहीं तो फिर सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट क्यों : के.जी. सुरेश

The training also covers the necessary “soft skills” required to interact with the customers. In addition to the above training, selected candidates will also get an opportunity to join an apprenticeship program with Flipkart under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to work on various aspects of a supply chain. This 60-day training will also increase the candidates’ employment prospects in the fast-growing e-commerce sector in India.

ALSO READ: Hiring Activity In India Saw A 14 Percent Jump

Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be awarded certification under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSFQ), which is equivalent to an undergraduate degree. This certificate is recognized across seven countries including, Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. Through this initiative, Flipkart aims to enhance the employability of unskilled and unemployed people and make them a part of India’s skilled and certified workforce. (IANS)