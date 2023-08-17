Journey: Home in Delhi, Dream in Lakshadweep, and Love in Manali
Embarking on a personal journey, these three places hold special significance in Daksh's life. Delhi, his hometown, is where he has grown up, creating cherished memories and forming lasting connections. It's not just a city; it's the backdrop of his life's chapters
Q

Your name

A

Daksh Rahul

Q

Tell us in brief about you.

A

I live in Delhi and I am preparing for civil services.

Q

Which type of climate do you like the most?

A

Warm Climate

Q

Do you like hill stations or beaches?

A

Hill Station, because I very much prefer cold weather.

Q

Name your 3 most favorite places.

A

Delhi, Lakshadweep, Manali
Delhi - It's my home and I have grown up here.
Lakshadweep - It's my dream destination
Manali - Love the weather

Q

What are your 3 most favorite dishes? And the reasons

A

Pizza, Aloo parantha, Dal Makhani
I just love the taste of all 3, being brought up in an Indian Family, Dal Makhani has always been my favorite. Also, my favorite cuisine is Italian hence pizza !!

Q

What is the most memorable road trip you’ve been on?

A

Delhi to Mussoorie in Dec 2021

Q

Name a tourist place/tourist attraction you’ve been to that’s NOT worth visiting.

A

None

Q

Name a strange/unusual tourist attraction where you live.

A

None in my area

Q

Are you strict about your meal times or are you more flexible? How do you manage it while travelling?

A

Very flexible. While travelling I eat whenever I am hungry.

Q

Do you like eating in restaurants or outside street food? What and where was the last time you ate?

A

I am ok with both. As long as it's safe, hygienic and tasty it really doesn't matter. I ate noodles last week from a local restaurant in my area. It was very delicious.

Q

What’s your favorite restaurant/cafe?

A

Domino's

Q

Name a travel-related film/tv show you enjoy.

A

Karwaan, one of my favourites

Q

Name a dish/dessert you keep dreaming about after having it in your travels.

A

Aloo Kulcha, Masala Dosa

Q

What’s the most incredible natural phenomenon you have witnessed?

A

Dawki in Meghalaya. It's on the border of India and Bangladesh and it's very pretty. One who will see it, will be surely mesmerized by its beauty.

Q

How long was your longest trip?

A

11 days

Q

Do you like Solo trip or Group trip?

A

Group Trips

Q

Have you ever travelled anywhere just/mainly for the food?

A

No

