Journey: Home in Delhi, Dream in Lakshadweep, and Love in Manali
Your name
Daksh Rahul
Tell us in brief about you.
I live in Delhi and I am preparing for civil services.
Which type of climate do you like the most?
Warm Climate
Do you like hill stations or beaches?
Hill Station, because I very much prefer cold weather.
Name your 3 most favorite places.
Delhi, Lakshadweep, Manali
Delhi - It's my home and I have grown up here.
Lakshadweep - It's my dream destination
Manali - Love the weather
What are your 3 most favorite dishes? And the reasons
Pizza, Aloo parantha, Dal Makhani
I just love the taste of all 3, being brought up in an Indian Family, Dal Makhani has always been my favorite. Also, my favorite cuisine is Italian hence pizza !!
What is the most memorable road trip you’ve been on?
Delhi to Mussoorie in Dec 2021
Name a tourist place/tourist attraction you’ve been to that’s NOT worth visiting.
None
Name a strange/unusual tourist attraction where you live.
None in my area
Are you strict about your meal times or are you more flexible? How do you manage it while travelling?
Very flexible. While travelling I eat whenever I am hungry.
Do you like eating in restaurants or outside street food? What and where was the last time you ate?
I am ok with both. As long as it's safe, hygienic and tasty it really doesn't matter. I ate noodles last week from a local restaurant in my area. It was very delicious.
What’s your favorite restaurant/cafe?
Domino's
Name a travel-related film/tv show you enjoy.
Karwaan, one of my favourites
Name a dish/dessert you keep dreaming about after having it in your travels.
Aloo Kulcha, Masala Dosa
What’s the most incredible natural phenomenon you have witnessed?
Dawki in Meghalaya. It's on the border of India and Bangladesh and it's very pretty. One who will see it, will be surely mesmerized by its beauty.
How long was your longest trip?
11 days
Do you like Solo trip or Group trip?
Group Trips
Have you ever travelled anywhere just/mainly for the food?
No
