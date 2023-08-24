"Biryani: Authentic Fusion of Flavors, A Culinary Journey"
Ritik Gugnani
Could you tell us in brief about you?
I live in Delhi. Currently, I am pursuing a career in Physical Education. I am a hardworking and diligent person where setting personal goals and working hard to achieve them gives me an immense sense of satisfaction.
Which type of climate do you like the most?
Summer
Do you like hill stations or beaches?
Hill Station
Name your 3 most favorite places (in India or abroad). And the reasons.
1. Jammu & Kashmir: If you visit the foothills of the Himalayas, you see both snow and pasture side by side. I’ve frozen and thawed myself a few times now but I’ve heard the weather is the best it can be at places like Bhaderwah.
2. Pyramiden, Norway: This abandoned ghost town built by the Soviet Union at the top of the world is one of the most intriguing place It features a plethora of abandoned buildings, and even has the world’s northernmost bar and piano. Nearby Longyearbyen contains the world’s northernmost school, cinema, swimming pool, church, fuel station, cell tower, and countless other oddities.
3. Japan: I’m keen to see Tokyo but am also eager to see places like Kyoto and Koyasan and explore the various Buddhist and Shinto sites, particularly the architecture.
What are your 3 most favorite dishes. And the reasons.
1. Pizza, be it any time of the day. Nearly any ingredient can be put on pizza. Those diced vegetables, jalapenos, tomato sauce, cheese, and mushrooms make me eat more and more.
2. Butter paneer is my favorite food and I can eat it every day without getting bored. It’s a delicious combination of creamy butter and soft paneer cubes. Every bite I take of the butter paneer is filled with flavor and the spices just make it even more enjoyable. I can have it with naan, chapati, rice, or just by itself.
3. My favorite food is Biryani. I love Biryani because it has a perfect combination of flavors and textures. The combination of rice, meat or fish, vegetables, and a variety of spices and herbs creates a unique taste that is both flavorful and comforting
What is the most memorable road trip you’ve been on? Please tell us something about that.
My most memorable vacation trip was to the Grand Canyon. It was an incredible experience that I will never forget. The views were breathtaking and it felt like I had stepped into a different world. From the moment we arrived, we were in awe of the beauty and grandeur of this natural wonder. We hiked along trails, explored caves, took pictures from every angle imaginable, and even went on a helicopter ride over the canyon. It was truly an unforgettable experience that left me with lasting memories of one of nature's greatest masterpieces.
Name a tourist place/tourist attraction you’ve been to that’s NOT worth visiting.
None
Name a strange/unusual tourist attraction where you live.
Ghalib’s Haveli in Ballimaran
Are you strict about your meal times or are you more flexible? How do you manage it while travelling?
Not really. It is really manageable as I never faced any difficulty in getting meals while travelling. In my way, lot of cafes and restaurants are available.
Do you like eating in restaurants or outside street food? What and where was the last time you ate?
Restaurants, Paneer Roll at Pakwaan
What’s your favorite restaurant/cafe?
Boom Box Cafe
Name a travel-related film/tv show you enjoy.
Into the Wild
Name a dish/dessert you keep dreaming about after having it in your travels
Jalebi
What’s the most incredible natural phenomenon you have witnessed?
Rainbow after heavy rain
How long was your longest trip? Few lines about that trip
It was of 5 hours to Jaipur. In between, we went on the wrong way and there was one point when we were all alone in a road. There was no one to whom we can contact and it was completely isolated place. More than the trip, I remember the road.
Do you like Solo trip or Group trip? Please share some of your great moments.
Solo trip. During solo trip, you make new friends. The great moments of my every solo trip is I go solo but I returned making many new friends.
Have you ever travelled anywhere just/mainly for the food?
Yes, many times
