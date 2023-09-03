Weekend getaways for luxurious escapes near Maharashtra

Deltin Daman: Beyond Gaming, Into Serene Shores

Nestled in Daman, right beyond the border, Deltin Daman offers a myriad of experiences that extend beyond its well-known attractions. Immerse yourself in the inviting sands of Jampore and Devka beaches, where the soothing touch of the Arabian Sea sweeps away concerns. Journey into history at attractions like the historic Fort of Moti Daman and the storied St. Jerome Fort. Treat your palate to the delights of authentic Portuguese cuisine and local seafood delicacies at the charming beachfront eateries.

Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Alibaug

Just a short drive from Mumbai, this upscale resort is a haven of luxury and relaxation. Immerse yourself in the pristine Alibaug beach or unwind by the sparkling pool. The in-house spa offers rejuvenating treatments and massages for the ultimate pampering experience. Savor gourmet cuisine at the resort's restaurants, offering a variety of international and local dishes.