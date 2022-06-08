Here are 5 Don'ts to follow while drinking beer in the summer

The summer this year has been unforgiving with extended dry spells and record temperatures. Even weekend plans seem to be centered around chilling at house parties with free-flowing beer. As a beer lover, one should know what should be avoided while enjoying your favorite summer drink. "Beer helps in the prevention of coronary heart diseases, ischemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, and digestive tract infections; however, drinking in moderation is the key and there are certain rules which must be kept in mind while enjoying your favorite drink," says Prem Dewan, the Managing Director of one of India's oldest beer and malt spirit manufacturers, DeVans Modern Breweries Ltd.

Don't consider beer as a thirst quencher

Chilled beer should never be used as a thirst quencher. Beer is a great refresher but has an alcohol content between 4.5 percent to 8 percent, which gets absorbed quicker than water in the body. Hence, excessive consumption of beer during summer can lead to dehydration. It is therefore always suggested to drink water a lot of water after beer consumption.

Avoid driving after drinking beer

As pointed out, alcohol in the beer gets absorbed by the body at a very fast rate. Be it summer, monsoon, or winter, avoid driving after drinking beer. Though beer is considered a low alcohol product please keep in mind that even a couple of drinks of strong beer can result in a failed breath analyzer test and with driving laws in the country becoming stricter with hefty fines and even jail terms it is just not worth it.

Avoid mixing beer with barbecue

Favorite barbecued foods like seafood, liver, and meat have high purine content and the same is the case with beer. Taken together would result in dangerously high levels of purine in the body which might lead to gout. In extreme cases, carcinogens like benzopyrene released during the barbecue process will get absorbed at a much quicker rate when mixed with the alcohol in beer, hence increasing health complications. One should therefore stick to simple finger foods like nuts, nachos, fried or roasted chicken, fish, or fries.