How to eat Healthy without burning your pocket

It is undeniable that living a healthy lifestyle is expensive. Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, who oversees the nutrition and calorie intake of Bollywood's greatest performers, breaks down a few diet and lifestyle suggestions which don't burn a hole in your pocket on Audible's podcast, 'Kya Lifestyle Hai'.

Dr. Siddhant talks about how the show helps listeners take a few steps every day and focus on a healthy lifestyle without shelling out lots of money.

So far, you've been sharing your health and lifestyle tips with Bollywood celebs, what motivated you to take this to the one and all through your podcast?

Siddhant: I think I just realized that there's a huge gap in the market. So more than a doctor, I think over the last five years, I've become a business person. I'm an entrepreneur by nature. And I just like finding gaps in the market and plugging them. And that's exactly what this podcast on Audible is also doing. No other podcast currently exists that is giving you all of this information in such a short duration, a shorter period. And all this information I vouch for is completely scientific research and is very relatable because that's the very narrated it, that's the way we presented it. So I just realized that there was a gap and a need for something like this, and we filled it.

How will this podcast help influence people to lead a healthy lifestyle?

Siddhant: I think my podcast 'Kya Lifestyle Hai' is going to give them a plate full of good choices. And the best part about this plate is that it's going to have only good choices. All they have to do is pick up that favorite good choice from this plate and eat. That's the way I look at it. We're probably giving them 100 things that are going to be good for them. And even if they ended up doing 10 out of these 100 I'm pretty sure that they're making a significant improvement to their lifestyle.