Futuristic 5 new technological trends that will change how people eat and drink

Since the pandemic, the number of entrepreneurs who are digitizing their business operations is growing, and restaurants, in particular, are embracing technology with rising speed, to ensure that they stay competitive, and relevant in today's evolving tech space.

A lot of food tech solutions that would have been explored a few years down the line, are today a food service necessity due to the tech revolution, enabling restaurants to set new standards of service to meet the growing expectations of customers. Right from robotic chefs to interactive chatbots, the restaurant industry has to keep itself up to date with the latest trends set in the food industry, if they want to thrive in this space. Isthara, a leading smart food court pioneer, has identified the key emerging food tech trends that are set to change the way people dine in the coming years.

AR/VR Technology- The application of AR/VR in the F&B industry will help reduce the number of human errors caused due to lack of attention or mismanagement and make it a convenient and hassle-free experience in the dining space. With AR apps, guests can visualize how the dishes are created and have a look at the complete dish before ordering them, thereby enhancing the user experience. When a customer arrives at a restaurant, they can be provided with an AR-based catering menu, which helps them understand the dish and its complete ingredients/nutrients, and maybe even the processing method and history behind the dish. It virtually presents the food options available in the restaurant, allowing customers to select the exact type of dish they want to order.

Self-service kiosks- Kiosks are small standing digital systems that let the customers place orders at the restaurant themselves. The kiosk offers versatile options, reduces waiting time in queues even during rush hours, and can drive in more customers, thereby increasing sales and enhancing customer satisfaction. Self-service kiosks allow restaurants to serve more customers accurately in less time, enabling the waiting staff to deal with more complex orders and customer service needs. The kiosk also provides real-time insights and data about customer preferences (like a bestseller, most tried), etc, and also increases revenue via up- and cross-selling. Additionally, self-ordering tablets that are placed directly at dining tables allow customers to order efficiently while minimizing server contact. Brands such as Isthara are digitizing cafeterias and providing vendors with valuable dining patterns and data through which they can refine their menus as per customer demand.