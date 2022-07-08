The real reason why should you try plant-based protein!

Plant-based diets are becoming more popular for health and environmental reasons, as they include animal welfare. Those who follow this diet, frequently worry about getting enough protein, especially because there are several types of meat and dairy products that are high in protein.

Lentils, almonds, and millets are all high in plant protein and can be eaten regularly as part of a healthy, balanced diet. Almonds, for example, are not only high in nutrition but also add a unique texture to a variety of dishes, whether sweet or savory. They are a great source of plant-based protein and can be eaten in a variety of ways, including almond milk, almond flour, raw, roasted, lightly salted, and so on.

Emphasizing the rise of plant-based diets, actress, and influencer, Soha Ali Khan said, "It's a myth that plant-based diets don't contain enough protein. Interestingly, I have heard that 100 gm of almonds contains roughly 21 gm of protein and are also rich in over 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. I believe in the long run, eating a balanced diet is the key to good health and I always include healthy plant-based proteins such as almonds, chickpeas, and tofu in my meals to make them more nutritious and wholesome."