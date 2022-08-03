Ultra-processed food consumption may increase the risk of dementia

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods like soft drinks, chips, and cookies may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, says a new study.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, found that replacing ultra-processed foods in a person's diet with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk. However, it mentioned that the study does not prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia and only shows an association.

"Our research not only found that ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk of dementia, but it also found replacing them with healthy options may decrease dementia risk," said researcher Huiping Li of Tianjin Medical University in China.

Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, fat, and salt, and low in protein and fiber. They include soft drinks, salty and sugary snacks, ice cream, sausage, deep-fried chicken, yogurt, canned baked beans, and tomatoes, among others.

For the study, the team identified 72,083 people from a large database containing the health information of half a million people living in the UK. Participants were 55 and older and did not have dementia at the start of the study. They were followed for an average of 10 years.

By the end of the study, 518 people were diagnosed with dementia. During the study, participants filled out at least two questionnaires about what they ate and drank the previous day.