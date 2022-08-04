Biryani worth Rs 43 lakh that nobody saw or ate, J&K ACB on trail

Biryani purchased for Rs 43 lakh by J&K Football Association (JKFA) was never seen eaten by anybody, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found out that.

Unearthing a financial scam by the office bearers of the JKFA, the ACB has found that as per its records, the association purchased biryani for Rs 43 lakhs from a local eatery, 'Mughal Darbar' as refreshments for the youth, but the bill, on scrutiny, was found to be fake.

"Nobody ever saw or ate that biryani for which the association claimed to have paid Rs 43 lakhs to Mughal Darbar. The bill turned out to be fake," an ACB source said.

"A receipt for Rs 1,41,300 was placed on record from a stationery and hardware shop named Jan Hardware shop, Bemina. Investigators have found out that the shop never existed," the source said.

JKFA President, Zamir Thakur, Treasurer, S.S.Bunty, Chief Executive, Fayaz Ahmad, and S.A.Hameed have been booked under different sections of criminal law about forgery and criminal conspiracy, ACB sources said. (AA/IANS)