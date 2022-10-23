India makes 'the smoothest chocolate' in the world

The smoothness of chocolate is the fundamental sensory attribute that elevates the consumer experience. A breakthrough technological innovation by ITC Ltd. has made it possible for Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the in-house luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd. to create chocolates as fine as seven microns.

Known for crafting unrivaled chocolate experiences, Fabelle Finesse is the smoothest chocolate ever made, and it is made in India. It offers an unrivaled smoothness and melt-in-your-mouth feel. The chocolate was unveiled by Fabelle in collaboration with Chef Adriano Zumbo, a renowned Australian patissier and TV personality.

The pioneering technology is a result of months of research done by the ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (ITC LSTC) and close collaboration with Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, crafting exquisite chocolate in India that rivals the best in the world. In a cutting-edge neurological testing method conducted by Neurons Inc, consumers found the chocolate to be significantly smoother than benchmarks and the sheer delight of consumption even helped consumers in alleviating stress in the test conditions. It has been created using cocoa sourced from Ghana & Colombia. Each bite envelops the rich aroma, delectable smooth texture, and rich cocoa flavors - in milk and dark variants.

The cocoa finesser, a cutting-edge technology, was used to create the chocolate. By using this technique, it is feasible to reduce the chocolate particle size to a new standard that cannot be reached with only the traditional refining method. The machinery operates at pressures greater than those found in the deepest tunnels on Earth, which helps to produce chocolate with an unparalleled smoothness and an incredible melt-in-your-mouth sensation that unleashes a heavenly experience.