What kind of diet should be taken before exams and why?

By: Dr. Paula Goel

Exams! The word itself stresses not only children but parents and caretakers as well. Keeping in good health is imperative during exams and food plays an important role. Not only does food provide us the required fuel to feel energetic and focused, it also works as a comforting factor for many individuals.



Many types of food can also cause gastritis, abdominal discomfort and bloating. Some varieties of food can cause sleepiness and lethargy. Hence, what is most important is the type and the quantity of food that has to be taken before exams. What is the correct type of food that can be taken before exams and during the exam period?



For this, we need to understand what happens to the human body during exams. Exams are a period of stress for any student irrespective of age, doesn't matter if you are a child or you are appearing for your masters. Just like the exams that require proper planning, scheduling and organising, food too requires the same. A good diet helps students to beat the stress. The kind of food a student eats helps the student prepare effectively and manage the anxiety of the period.



Exams are an inevitable part of every student's academic journey and cannot be evaded. During these exam times eating regular and healthy meals and snacks will help your child stay nourished. Having breakfast is an essential component of the diet. Missing breakfast is deleterious as long hours of fasting leads to drop in blood sugar level and this affects cognition and focus, which is imperative during examinations.