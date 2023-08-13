'FSSAI implemented best-practice policy to reduce trans fats consumption'

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel on Friday said the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has implemented best-practice policy as specified by World Health Organisation (WHO) to gradually reduce the trans fats consumption in India.

The Minister said this in a written reply in Lok Sabha in response to a query whether the government has implemented the best practices/policies to eliminate trans fats in the country following specific criteria established by WHO to limit industrially produced trans fats.

"FSSAI has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Second Amendment Regulations, 2021 on February 2,2020 and Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Tenth Amendment Regulations, 2020 on December 29, 2020 to reduce the maximum limit of industrial trans fatty acids to not more than two per cent by weight in edible oils, fats and food products in which edible oils and fats are used as an ingredient. These amendments came into effect from January 1, 2022," he said.