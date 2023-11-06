What food to enjoy during Diwali as per your Doshas?

Every festival has its own charm, the easiest way to enjoy and maintain well being during festivals is to follow the Seasonal Regimen. The festival of Diwali falls in the transitional period where we can see can see a corresponding change in our body as well - the body strength is gradually increasing.

One should eat wisely to kindle the digestion and encourage tissue development:

Consume boiled water as per individual requirement. Coriander seeds or Cumin seeds can also be used to flavor the water. Consume sweets in the early part of the meal (to balance the Vata), to be followed by sour and salt items (to stimulate proper Pitta), backed up by foods with pungent, bitter and astringent tastes (to subdue Kapha). Overdoing anything is never any good, so maintain a balance in food proportions eating heavy foods in less quantity and light foods in more quantity with suitable appetizers in between to balance the two. Grain: Wheat, Rice and Barley – Rice should be of the white variety as brown rice, etc is not suitable Barley: Items made up of barley (dosa, soup etc) are very useful for individuals having diabetic or sugar issues. Lentils: Green gram is ideal.