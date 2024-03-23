Preserving Birmingham's Flavour: Insights into the city's food history

Preserving Birmingham's Flavour: In this Aston History podcast from Aston Originals, Dr Brian Sudlow talks to Sophie Beckett from Birmingham City Council about her project on oral histories of food in Birmingham.



Sophie is working in conjunction with the Birmingham Museum Trust to establish how its collection of oral histories can be transformed from cultural assets into community assets in order to help Birmingham’s citizens today reflect on nutrition and consumption in a fast changing world.



Accompanying Sophie is Dr Ilaria Scalia, a senior lecturer in history at Aston University, bringing her expertise as a cultural historian to enrich our discussion and Dr Duane Mellor, a senior lecturer and dietician from Aston Medical School, offering valuable perspectives on the intersection of food, history and health.



The team reflect on the questions Sophie’s project raises from the point of view of history, culture and identity, nutrition and health. AlphaGalileo/SP