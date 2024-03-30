Make your Heart and Taste Buds Happy with Blueberries from Chile

Heart and Taste Buds Happy :- March is American Heart Month, and what better way to show yourself a little love than by enjoying some delicious and nutritious blueberries. Blueberries from Chile are in season now through March in your supermarket, so taking advantage of this super fruit is as easy as blueberry pie.

Maintaining a healthy diet is essential to keeping your heart healthy, and blueberries pack a tasty nutritional punch. Blueberries are rich in vitamin K, which is important to promoting heart health, and they are among the best natural sources of antioxidants, which can help support a healthy immune system. One cup of blueberries contains 25% of the recommended daily value for vitamin C and 4 grams of dietary fiber, but only about 80 calories. Blueberries can benefit your brain, too. Some studies also have shown that eating blueberries regularly may improve memory and slow age-related cognitive decline, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Blueberries are easy to fit into your diet. Eat a handful just as they are, stir them into yogurt or oatmeal, or incorporate them into any number of recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks. Blueberries add sweetness and a nutritional boost to muffins, pies, or other baked goods, and they work in savory sauces and salads, too.

Try this quick and easy recipe for Blueberry Power Superfood Bites:

You need:

1 cup rolled oats

10 pitted dates

½ cup roasted and salted almond butter

½ cup dark chocolate chips

¾ cup fresh Chilean blueberries

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

Pulse oats in a standing blender or food processor until coarsely broken down. Add dates and almond butter, and pulse again until coarsely blended. Add dark chocolate chips and ½ cup of blueberries; blend thoroughly. Scoop the batter into a medium mixing bowl. Slice remaining blueberries into quarters and gently fold into the batter. Form the batter into approximately 15 1.5-inch balls and roll in the shredded coconut. Refrigerate in a lidded container and enjoy within 2 days for a tasty and nutritious energy boost.

Help keep your head and heart healthy with blueberries from Chile. Visit fruitsfromchile.com for more information and recipes. NewsUSA/SP