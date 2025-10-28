A Century of Flavours: The World’s Oldest Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Haus Hiltl’ of Switzerland

Time passed by — there were wars, shifts in culture, and even the rise of all kinds of fast food — but the restaurant thrived through them all over the next century. The very essence of the restaurant was preserved, even with the addition of something new with each passing generation.

Incorporation of Indian Cuisine into Haus Hiltl Menu

Then came an Indian twist to the story of the restaurant in the 1950s. Margrith Hiltl, the wife of Ambrosius’s son, represented Switzerland at the World Vegetarian Congress, which was held in Delhi, India. She was fascinated by India’s deep-rooted vegetarian culture and its spices such as turmeric, coriander, and cardamom, which deeply inspired her. She then returned home with a whole new perspective on vegetarian food, along with recipes from India.

The idea of including Indian curries and spices seemed strange to post-war Switzerland, which resulted in resistance from the kitchen staff. However, this did not stop Margrith; she started cooking Indian meals upstairs for herself and her friends. Indian food, with its aroma, soon had everyone’s attention as the fragrance drifted into the restaurant. With people requesting Indian vegetarian meals, the chefs took no time to incorporate the recipes into the restaurant’s menu. This marked the inclusion of Indian cuisine in Hiltl’s offerings, as the vegetarian tradition from India resonated with the restaurant’s roots.

Haus Hilti Menu - A Menu That Travels the World

The restaurant has now become a meeting point for flavors from every continent, sharing the very same table. Haus Hiltl now features over 100 vegetarian dishes, which one can choose from according to their taste and then pay by weight. The restaurant is one of Zurich’s most popular diners, serving Swiss Rösti, Mediterranean salads, Italian pastas, Asian stir-fries, and Indian dishes like Dal Makhani and Mango Lassi. The food appeals with both looks and fragrance, including dishes for vegans and allergy-conscious people.

Haus Hiltl has now evolved into a culinary institution with a cookbook series, an academy, a takeaway counter, and even event catering, making it more than just a restaurant. The restaurant has proved that innovation and tradition can coexist, as the place still preserves its unique identity while growing with time.

Why is Haus Hiltl Still Popular

The restaurant continues to thrive to this day while others chase fleeting trends. It stands as a legacy that reflects how society has begun to understand sustainability and mindful eating. It still serves people taste with ethics — rising from the laughter of the past for serving “just vegetables” to earning international admiration. The family has proved through its restaurant that even vegetarian food can be rich, diverse, and deeply comforting. They are celebrating life itself through their menu with every generation.

Haus Hiltl is a perfect example of blending tradition with new flavours, showing that openness can strengthen the foundation of the hospitality industry. The restaurant has been both historically significant and internationally daring, establishing itself as a renowned brand. It began as a humble “Vegetarierheim” in 1898 and continues as a lasting legacy, allowing generations to enjoy and savour its delicacies.