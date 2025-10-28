A Century of Flavours: The World’s Oldest Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Haus Hiltl’ of Switzerland

Founded in 1898, Haus Hiltl in Zurich is the world’s oldest continuously operating vegetarian restaurant.
Indian cuisine became part of its legacy after Margrith Hiltl’s inspiring visit to Delhi in the 1950s.
Today, Hiltl serves over 100 global vegetarian dishes, blending tradition, innovation, and sustainability.
A restaurant that has quietly stood through history amid cobbled streets and centuries-old buildings at the heart of Zurich, Switzerland — Haus Hiltl has been serving plant-based meals since 1898, making it the world’s oldest operating vegetarian restaurant. The Guinness World Records has also recognized the restaurant, honouring its long-standing history. The restaurant does not just serve food but has embedded in it the story of faith, family, and flavours that have travelled across continents.
The restaurant started at a time when vegetarianism was not really popular in Europe, as it was a place dominated by meat-eaters. The restaurant stood as a symbol of a meatless and alcohol-free lifestyle. Back then, the restaurant was called “Vegetarierheim & Abstinenzcafé,” which means “vegetarian meal and abstinence café.” The restaurant went through a phase of doubt regarding its survival without having meat on its menu, with locals calling it a diner for “grass eaters.”
At the same time, a young German tailor named Ambrosius arrived at the place, who was suffering from chronic rheumatism. As a result, he was advised to follow a strict vegetarian diet by doctors, which took him to the vegetarian restaurant. His health improved with the food, and soon he fell in love with and married the café’s cook, Martha Gneupel. The couple then took over the café in 1903, renaming it Haus Hiltl, which later became known for its global culinary legacy.
The couple transformed the café into a haven for vegetarian dining with their dedication. The family committed themselves to serving food that was good for the body, inspired by their own healing process.
Time passed by — there were wars, shifts in culture, and even the rise of all kinds of fast food — but the restaurant thrived through them all over the next century. The very essence of the restaurant was preserved, even with the addition of something new with each passing generation.
Then came an Indian twist to the story of the restaurant in the 1950s. Margrith Hiltl, the wife of Ambrosius’s son, represented Switzerland at the World Vegetarian Congress, which was held in Delhi, India. She was fascinated by India’s deep-rooted vegetarian culture and its spices such as turmeric, coriander, and cardamom, which deeply inspired her. She then returned home with a whole new perspective on vegetarian food, along with recipes from India.
The idea of including Indian curries and spices seemed strange to post-war Switzerland, which resulted in resistance from the kitchen staff. However, this did not stop Margrith; she started cooking Indian meals upstairs for herself and her friends. Indian food, with its aroma, soon had everyone’s attention as the fragrance drifted into the restaurant. With people requesting Indian vegetarian meals, the chefs took no time to incorporate the recipes into the restaurant’s menu. This marked the inclusion of Indian cuisine in Hiltl’s offerings, as the vegetarian tradition from India resonated with the restaurant’s roots.
The restaurant has now become a meeting point for flavors from every continent, sharing the very same table. Haus Hiltl now features over 100 vegetarian dishes, which one can choose from according to their taste and then pay by weight. The restaurant is one of Zurich’s most popular diners, serving Swiss Rösti, Mediterranean salads, Italian pastas, Asian stir-fries, and Indian dishes like Dal Makhani and Mango Lassi. The food appeals with both looks and fragrance, including dishes for vegans and allergy-conscious people.
Haus Hiltl has now evolved into a culinary institution with a cookbook series, an academy, a takeaway counter, and even event catering, making it more than just a restaurant. The restaurant has proved that innovation and tradition can coexist, as the place still preserves its unique identity while growing with time.
The restaurant continues to thrive to this day while others chase fleeting trends. It stands as a legacy that reflects how society has begun to understand sustainability and mindful eating. It still serves people taste with ethics — rising from the laughter of the past for serving “just vegetables” to earning international admiration. The family has proved through its restaurant that even vegetarian food can be rich, diverse, and deeply comforting. They are celebrating life itself through their menu with every generation.
Haus Hiltl is a perfect example of blending tradition with new flavours, showing that openness can strengthen the foundation of the hospitality industry. The restaurant has been both historically significant and internationally daring, establishing itself as a renowned brand. It began as a humble “Vegetarierheim” in 1898 and continues as a lasting legacy, allowing generations to enjoy and savour its delicacies.
