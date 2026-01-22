A History of Indo-Chinese Food: How Migrants Combined Traditional Techniques with Local Ingredients to Create a Unique Cuisine

From Chinese Kitchens to Indian Customers

The transformation of Chinese food in India can be attributed to two factors: necessity and pragmatism.

As migrants settled into the subcontinent, ingredient stocks began to dwindle and trade routes could only supply so much. So, with no other option, Chinese migrants had to incorporate regional ingredients into their dishes. Then, Indian customers started frequenting these eateries. And what they encountered did not always suit local tastes. Traditional Cantonese cooking, with its emphasis on freshness and restraint, was often perceived as bland by Indian diners accustomed to spice and richness.

Chinese cooks responded pragmatically. To survive economically, they adapted. Sauces became thicker and spicier. Chillies were added liberally. Oil was used more generously. Cornstarch was employed to create gravies that clung to rice and noodles. Indian vegetables and aromatics entered the wok.

Restaurants such as Eau Chew, established in Kolkata in the early 1920s, became key sites of this culinary evolution. While still rooted in Chinese techniques, they began offering dishes that bridged the gap between cuisines. Over time, an entire repertoire of hybrid dishes emerged, designed not to replicate Chinese food, but to satisfy Indian expectations of flavour, texture and abundance.

This process was gradual rather than deliberate. There was no single moment when Indo-Chinese cuisine was invented. Instead, it evolved through countless small adjustments made by cooks responding to customers.