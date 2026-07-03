NHRC Seeks Action Taken Reports from Authorities After Raid in Delhi's Okhla Uncovers Fake-Labelled Food Products

THE NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION (NHRC) has reportedly sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from various authorities following an alleged raid on counterfeit food products in Okhla, Delhi. According to a report by United News of India (UNI), the NHRC has sought ATRs from authorities, including the Delhi Police, after reports emerged of an alleged racket operating in the national capital in which counterfeit food products were relabelled and sold to consumers.

According to the report, the raids were conducted under the supervision of former NHRC chairperson and current member Priyank Kanoongo. On July 2, 2026, he took to X to share a video of the food godown and wrote, "Selling Bournvita and Maggi with fake labels is an attack on India's children!!" The NHRC has directed the FSSAI, the Delhi Police, the Centre, and three other authorities to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) within the next two weeks.

Official notices were also issued to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East District). According to reports, a complaint was filed alleging that food products with fake labels, nutritional value charts, and expiry dates were being sold in the market for consumers to purchase and consume.

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"In Okhla, Delhi, based on a complaint, a raid uncovered a gang that was printing fake expiry dates and nutritional value charts and affixing counterfeit labels to sell the goods," wrote Kanoongo. Reports suggested that the Food Safety Department conducted a raid in the Okhla Industrial Area and uncovered a racket involving counterfeit food products. In the video shared by Priyank Kanoong, police and other authorities were present at the scene, where they were inspecting the food items for their authenticity.



What were the counterfeit products found by the NHRC?

Priyank Kanoongo also stated that during the raid, counterfeit versions of various products, including Maggi, Bournvita, Nutella, KitKat, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Nescafé, and CeraVe, were allegedly found. In the video shared by Kanoongo, he was seen examining containers on which fake labels had allegedly been pasted. He further noted that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

In April 2026, the Delhi Police Crime Branch reportedly raided a racket that was allegedly involved in repackaging expired food and other food items. According to an NDTV report, the food items were covered with fake expiration labels and sold in the market for consumers to purchase and consume. Three accused were arrested in the case.

[VS]

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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