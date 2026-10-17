From Bistro to Swish: Here Are the Top 5 Food Delivery Apps Changing the Indian Market

FOOD PLAYS A VERY IMPORTANT role in Indian households and helps build a foundation for family bonding, identity, tradition, culture, and celebrations. Indian food offers a vast range of regional flavours, with dishes and preferences changing every few kilometres. While North Indian food focuses on wheat-based breads, South Indian food is heavily based on rice and fermented rice-lentil batters. Every region has its own flavours and food that people love to enjoy.
To embrace these food habits and help people eat wherever they want and whenever they want, food delivery apps started in India. Many Indian cities and states have access to these apps, and people can order food from wherever they want. Whether you are craving restaurant food or home-cooked food, these apps help you order affordable food at the convenience of your home. Let’s look at some of these apps.
Swiggy Limited is an Indian online food delivery company and one of the most popular platforms in India. The brand is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and since 2025, the company has been operating across 700 Indian cities. While using the app, you can mix and match items from different restaurants in a single session and pay for them together. If you want to dine out, you can also reserve seats and get up to 50% off. The app provides a vast variety of food from top-rated restaurants, offering services across hundreds of Indian cities.
This is a quick-commerce app that provides food delivery services through Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. Bistro doesn’t partner with any independent restaurants but prepares and packs food directly from dedicated kitchens built inside Blinkit’s existing dark store network. Its menu offers snacks, hot and cold beverages, thalis, rice, pasta, momos, desserts, biryanis, and many more food items. The service is available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru. The app typically operates daily from 8:00 am to 12:00 am.
Zomato is another famous food delivery app in India where you can order food, explore restaurants, and get whatever food you want to have instantly. While using the app, you can order food from over 300,000 restaurants that have partnered with it and track your food in real time. You can browse menus, read user reviews, and book tables online using the application. You can use veg mode for vegetarian food, and when you are travelling, you can order food to your seat at over 130 railway stations.
Swish is a 10 minute rapid food delivery platform which operates with a network of cloud-style kitchens in the neighborhood. The company offers meals, snacks, beverages, and healthy food bowls at the door of your home in minutes so that you can have the meal that you want. The company sources the food from the conventional cooking kitchens and with some technology and delivery riders they provide the food to the customer. They don’t rely on any third party restaurants or platform commissions. Swish was first released in Bengaluru and then expanded to other locations like Gurgaon.
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
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