Premier League football matches can be crime hotspots – but community sports centres have the opposite effect

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

By Yijing Li, King's College London and Rui Wang, King's College London

Premier League football stadiums in England can be hotspots for certain types of crime on match days, demanding a heavy police presence. But for much of the year, community sports clubs located in nearby neighbourhoods play an important role in reducing levels of crime.

Our recently published research focused on men’s match days at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Haringey, north London – using Haringey Council’s daily crime counts for 2023 to highlight local variations in crime on the stadium’s 23 Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League match days.

We found an average increase in all “expressive” crimes of 20 percentage points over non-match days, with drug offences also increasing significantly. Expressive crimes are those driven by emotional release and identity conflict – often fuelled by increased alcohol or drug consumption – which can lead to disorder and violence against other fans or local residents.

Our study, in conjunction with London Sport, also used the UK police’s open data portal to analyse the relationship between crime and distribution of sports clubs across the whole of London. This showed how community sports clubs serve an important protective role against crime in higher-risk neighbourhoods, such as the White Hart Lane and Hermitage & Gardens wards close to Tottenham’s stadium.

Three factors of “routine activity theory” converge to create crime opportunities on Premier League match days: a spike of people influenced by alcohol or team rivalry (“motivated offenders”); a sudden influx of large, dense crowds of opposing fans (“suitable targets”); and diverted or overwhelmed police resources by the sheer volume of people (“absence of capable guardians”).

Map of London highlights red hotspots with high levels of expressive crime and a dense distribution of community sports clubs. Yellow denotes areas with relatively high crime but a low density of sports clubs.

Yijing Li, CC BY-SA

Around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the course of 2023, there were 33 public order offences on match days, representing 20% of all such offences in the area that year. There were also 78 drug-related offences, accounting for 47% of all drug offences in the area in 2023. The average attendance for a Spurs Premier League match is over 61,000 fans, including around 3,000 away supporters.