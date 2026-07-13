The Masters of Comeback in FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina's Curious Ability to Bounce Back in the Dying Moments of Knockout Games

Key Points :
Scaloni side are yet to find a comfortable win in the knockout stage.
Argentina's comeback moments in the World Cup knockout rounds.
Lionel Messi will be playing his first match against England ever.
IN THE ONGOING FIFA WORLD CUP, Argentina have risen from behind throughout the knockout rounds. They have already scored 10 goals at the World Cup after the 75th minute while being behind the scoreline. Scaloni’s team haven’t been able to find a comfortable win since the beginning of the knockout round and so far there is no specific explanation behind their reliance on the comebacks.
England’s late goals were a sign of a few tactical tweaks from their coach Thomas Tuchel. Spain’s Mikel Merino has been their super sub, who is always ready to make an impact late for the team, but their possession game has always been their forte. However, for Argentina their game relies on an individual’s brilliance, like Lionel Messi, who’s been their top scorer with 8 goals, has created moments to single-handedly change the game for the team completely. In the recent game, Julian Alvarez stepped up in the 112th minute against Switzerland to put his team ahead.
La Albiceleste kept on producing late winners at the very end and so far, no other team has scored more goals in the dying minutes than Argentina. The Defending Champions have been looking flawed on many occasions since the round of 32, but they have managed to enter the semis and now they’ll be facing England on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Before that, let us take a look at some of Argentina’s comeback moments.
See Also: We'll Put Messi to bed: Ex-England Winger Joe Cole
After an early lead from Alexis Mac Allister in the 10th minute, Switzerland’s Ndoye pulled one back in the 67th minute. In the 72nd minute, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men after Embolo took his second yellow card by faking a dive. Still, Suisse kept on defending and pushed Argentina into extra-time.
Alvarez was able to conjure a curler shot into the top corner, giving Argentina the lead in the 112th minute. They kept on pushing further and found a gap for Martinez to score their third goal after Thiago Almada’s rebound off Kobel.
From 0-2 down against Egypt, Argentina were on the brink of being eliminated. It all began when Yasser Ibrahim rattled a header past Emiliano Martinez to give Egypt the lead in the 15th minute. 67 minutes in, Mostafa Zico doubled Egypt’s lead after their disallowed goal a few minutes ago.
79 minutes in, it was Lionel Messi’s visionary cross in the box which found Cristian Romero unmarked, who headed in a powerful goal to keep his team afloat. Four minutes later, Messi came up with another cross in the penalty box, the ball eventually fell into his path, and he powered a left-footed shot home to make it 2-2.
Lautaro Martinez found the space to dribble near the right-side corner to cross in a beautiful ball for Enzo Fernandez to score a late winner.
See Also: Argentina Coach Breaks Silence on FIFA World Cup ‘Fixing’ Allegations After Egypt Filed Formal Complaint
Messi scored his seventh goal of the tournament in the 29th minute against Cape Verde. Vozinha denied Messi’s multiple attempts. Cape Verde came lurking from behind, when Duarte found a net from a difficult angle to make it 1-1 on the scoreline.
Lisandro Martinez mimicked Messi’s early goal during the first minutes of extra-time. Cape Verde produced pure magic in the 103rd minute when substitute Cabral produced a potential goal of the tournament from outside the box.
Similar to the Switzerland situation, Cape Verde were 10 minutes away from forcing a penalty shootout. Messi took a corner that struck the arm of Cape Verde’s Diney, ricocheted towards Romero who scored a winning header.
Argentina are about to face England on Jul 15, 2026. It will be Lionel Messi's first time facing the Lions. The Kane and Bellingham dynamic duo will look forward to their team’s entry in the finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1966, when they defeated West Germany 4-2 to win their only World Cup title.
On the other hand, Argentina dreams of retaining their World Cup and adding a fourth star to the Argentine national team’s jersey. Coach Scaloni will rely on the player's individual moments to turn things around for the team, if he’s left with no footballing strategy to work with.
[GRT]
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: