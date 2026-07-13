The Masters of Comeback in FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina's Curious Ability to Bounce Back in the Dying Moments of Knockout Games

IN THE ONGOING FIFA WORLD CUP, Argentina have risen from behind throughout the knockout rounds. They have already scored 10 goals at the World Cup after the 75th minute while being behind the scoreline. Scaloni’s team haven’t been able to find a comfortable win since the beginning of the knockout round and so far there is no specific explanation behind their reliance on the comebacks.

England’s late goals were a sign of a few tactical tweaks from their coach Thomas Tuchel. Spain’s Mikel Merino has been their super sub, who is always ready to make an impact late for the team, but their possession game has always been their forte. However, for Argentina their game relies on an individual’s brilliance, like Lionel Messi, who’s been their top scorer with 8 goals, has created moments to single-handedly change the game for the team completely. In the recent game, Julian Alvarez stepped up in the 112th minute against Switzerland to put his team ahead.

La Albiceleste kept on producing late winners at the very end and so far, no other team has scored more goals in the dying minutes than Argentina. The Defending Champions have been looking flawed on many occasions since the round of 32, but they have managed to enter the semis and now they’ll be facing England on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Before that, let us take a look at some of Argentina’s comeback moments.

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Alvarez’s Stunner Keeps Argentina Alive

After an early lead from Alexis Mac Allister in the 10th minute, Switzerland’s Ndoye pulled one back in the 67th minute. In the 72nd minute, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men after Embolo took his second yellow card by faking a dive. Still, Suisse kept on defending and pushed Argentina into extra-time.