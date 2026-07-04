Messi’s historical run goes on, But Cape Verde had other plans

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Lisandro Martinez sent a long pass over the Cape Verde defense. Messi ran onto it, took a touch with the outside of his boot, and finished into the net. It was his 20th World Cup goal. No other player has scored that many goals across World Cup tournaments. Messi is now playing in his sixth World Cup, at age 39.

Argentina looked in control after that goal. But Cape Verde did not give up. Their captain, Ryan Mendes, broke free down the right side. He passed the ball into the box. Deroy Duarte controlled it and scored, tying the game just before the hour mark. The goal silenced most of the 64,478 fans inside the hot and humid stadium in Miami.

Messi almost scored again before the end of normal time. In the 72nd minute, his free kick was tipped away by Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha. Ten minutes later, Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes had to step in to stop Enzo Fernandez from scoring. Neither team could find a winner in 90 minutes. The match went to extra time. Like they said before, it was always ‘Vozinha’s Wish’ that brought them to this stage to put on a show tonight.

Cape Verde pushed Argentina to the limits

Extra time started fast. Just two minutes in, Lisandro Martinez struck a powerful shot into the roof of the net. This put Argentina back in front, 2-1. It looked like Argentina might finally pull away. But at this point, 30 minutes has never looked too long in a football match like it did tonight.

Cape Verde was not finished. In the 103rd minute, left-back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a beautiful shot into the top corner of the goal. The score was level again, 2-2. It was one of the best goals of the tournament so far. For a moment, it seemed possible that Cape Verde could complete a historic upset against a three-time World Cup winner.

Cape Verde's players showed no fear all match. Their sweeper, Kevin Pina, was one of the best players on the field. Their goalkeeper, Vozinha, made several important saves. The team from Cape Verde has only about half a million people. Yet they matched Argentina's effort for almost the whole game and changed the whole narrative.