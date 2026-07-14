Mbappe vs Yamal: Why France-Spain Semis Clash is Being Called the Real World Cup Final

THE MUCH AWAITED CLASH between France and Spain brings us together to witness the two nations that have gone toe-to-toe as one of the most lethal European teams in this decade. And the match in the semi-finals of the World Cup has already been called the final before the final. France’s Kylian Mbappe and Spain’s Lamine Yamal have been known for putting up a show whenever they show-up against each other whether it be in the nationals or club. Mbappe is already the top scorer while Yamal has completed the most dribbles in the tournament with a goal in hand, but he’s yet to put on a show and Tuesday’s match can be his moment.

Though defending champions Argentina are the top ranked team, Spain and France have been one of the best teams of this year’s tournament. Dallas is set to host the first semi-final match between the two European giants on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. France and Spain have emerged as the impenetrable forces after the 1998 shift in football. Italy and Germany ruled the European football coast, since the 60s. Both of these teams have won an equal number of World Cup titles with 4 each but now it’s a complete new story for both of the teams. In the last decade, the World Cup has been without Italy in three successive occasions while Germany were unable to get past the knockout stage in three World Cups. This indicates a shift where Spain and France are in power.

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France’s Attacking Force Leads The Charge

The French have looked explosive throughout the tournament, winning six straight matches by eliminating some of the tough teams. Scoring 16 goals in the process and have not conceded once in the knockout phase. Kylian Mbappe has brought the firepower to this team, he’s running the show on the scoreline by scoring 8 goals so far in the World Cup. Alongside him, Dembele and Olise have backed Mbappe and played a crucial role for the team.