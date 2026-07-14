Mbappe vs Yamal: Why France-Spain Semis Clash is Being Called the Real World Cup Final

Key Points:
Mbappe VS Yamal is set for Tuesday, fans expect a banger of a match.
France's side has comfortably progressed further in the tournament.
La Roja have a chance to prove that they have got the best defensive line against the best.
THE MUCH AWAITED CLASH between France and Spain brings us together to witness the two nations that have gone toe-to-toe as one of the most lethal European teams in this decade. And the match in the semi-finals of the World Cup has already been called the final before the final. France’s Kylian Mbappe and Spain’s Lamine Yamal have been known for putting up a show whenever they show-up against each other whether it be in the nationals or club. Mbappe is already the top scorer while Yamal has completed the most dribbles in the tournament with a goal in hand, but he’s yet to put on a show and Tuesday’s match can be his moment.
Though defending champions Argentina are the top ranked team, Spain and France have been one of the best teams of this year’s tournament. Dallas is set to host the first semi-final match between the two European giants on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. France and Spain have emerged as the impenetrable forces after the 1998 shift in football. Italy and Germany ruled the European football coast, since the 60s. Both of these teams have won an equal number of World Cup titles with 4 each but now it’s a complete new story for both of the teams. In the last decade, the World Cup has been without Italy in three successive occasions while Germany were unable to get past the knockout stage in three World Cups. This indicates a shift where Spain and France are in power.
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The French have looked explosive throughout the tournament, winning six straight matches by eliminating some of the tough teams. Scoring 16 goals in the process and have not conceded once in the knockout phase. Kylian Mbappe has brought the firepower to this team, he’s running the show on the scoreline by scoring 8 goals so far in the World Cup. Alongside him, Dembele and Olise have backed Mbappe and played a crucial role for the team.
Historically, the timing favours Les Bleus too. France has been featured in 4 finals, they began their run after winning the World Cup in ‘98 against Brazil. And out of 4 they have won 2, the second title coming after 20 years in 2018. Now, they are looking at their 3rd consecutive final with a much stronger team than before. Didier Deschamps heads into Tuesday’s semifinal with 20 wins and just two losses in 25 matches as a World Cup coach. He has won more World Cup games and more knockout-stage games, 11, than any other manager. He’ll look forward to carrying on with the pace and help France secure another World Cup Final.
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Spain arrived with a contrasting style built on control rather than chaos. Unlike the Frenchmen, Spain went for a more defensive control and they have also prevailed to maintain that reputation by conceding just once in the tournament. Their midfield is full of tempo controlled by Rodri, Pedri, and Olmo, dominating the possession game. Spain have gone on to lose just one of 27 major tournament matches since the 2018 World Cup. They went unbeaten in their last 14 while keeping nine clean sheets.
La Roja entered in a flow state during their iconic run from 2008 to 2012. They managed to win the 2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup, and 2012 Euro, a pure dominance showing why they are one of the fiercest teams in the world. In Head-to-head against France, De La Fuente’s side has won seven of their last 10 meetings including a win in the Euro 2024 semifinal and in the 2025 Nations League semifinal.
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This time, the narrative can change for both of the teams. Where one’s relentless attack has caused serious damage and created a sense of paranoia among the opponent side while one’s impenetrable wall is yet to be surpassed fully. Fans wait for Mbappe VS Yamal on the biggest stage, and only one can reach the finals today.
To pick one is hard: there are some who think Spain’s run between 2008 and 2012 is the best version of any international team and for others France’s 1998 to 2000. But now, they are the top teams of the world and have a chance to prove themselves who can be the strongest footballing nation of this generation.
[GRT]
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
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