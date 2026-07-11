Last-Minute Game Changer Mikel Merino Seals Spain's Victory Against Belgium, Set to Face France in Semis

Spain and Belgium were tied before entering the second half of the game. But only one could go further in the tournament.

Mikel Merino With The Clutch Moment

The second half was underway, both of the teams were looking for an opening. Spain looked firm and were creating chances for the players to capitalize but were incapacitated by the physicality of the Belgians.

Belgium Winger Jeremy Doku was good on the ball from the beginning and did well on take-ons against the Spain defense. People were expecting some magic for their Starboy Lamine Yamal who has been unlucky on the scoresheet in this tournament but was enough to make passes on the wing play for the team. Things took a huge turn for Belgium when Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted for Senne Lammens in the 71st minutes following an injury. A huge blow for the Belgians.

80 minutes in, fans were expecting for the match to enter in the extra-time but De La Fuente had one last trick up his sleeves. He brought in Mikel Merino in the 86th minute of the game replacing Dani Olmo. Now was the time for Spain to close Belgium’s World Cup chapter once and for all. Spain Centre Back Pau Cubarsi took the ball from his own half to make an attempt on goal right outside the box. Deja Vu for Belgium, as the save by Lammens is deflected and falls right in the foot of Merino who launches up high into the goalpost to win it for Spain. It was Mikel Merino’s second knockout goal and it all came out from the bench in the dying minutes.

See Also: With the World Cup in Full Swing, Why have the Geopolitical Criticisms Quietened?

Spain goes through as Belgium says goodbye to a campaign that seemed too far from their grasp from the beginning, but they were able to manage to go further in the competition. This match potentially marks the last game played for Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois in their National’s jersey who were the last of Belgium’s Golden Generation.

First of Two FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals Is Set

Spain is set to face France in the FIFA World Cup Semi-final on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026. Man of the Match Lamine Yamal took a moment to remind France of their previous encounters. Spain has denied France twice, one in Semi-finals of UEFA Nations League and another in UEFA Euros Semi-finals.