Last-Minute Game Changer Mikel Merino Seals Spain's Victory Against Belgium, Set to Face France in Semis

THE FIFA WORLD CUP quarter-finals continues as one half of the semi-final fixture is set. Spain beat Belgium on a 2-1 scoreline when Spain’s Coach De La Fuente decided to bring on his super sub Mikel Merino in place of Dani Olmo 5 minutes before the full-time.
Before yesterday’s match, Mikel Merino scored the only goal against Portugal in the Round-of-16 to move further in the knockout stage. And then on Friday, July 11, 2026 Merino came on in the 86th minute replacing Dani Olmo and eventually created an instant impact for the Spaniards.
Before the match, Spain were already the favourites over Belgium. Still after Belgium’s performance against the USA on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 gave a glimpse of hope to the Belgians.
Spain looked firm on the ground as they were covering the field and weren't giving any spaces to Belgium’s attack. Spain were yet to concede a goal and counted one of the least shots-on-target throughout the tournament. Spaniards opens up the score when an attempt on the goal by Olmo is deflected by Belgium’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but he was unable to recover the ball in time and eventually hands over a chance to Spain’s Fabian Ruiz who took the opportunity to open up the scoreline for his team. Ruiz was part of the starting 11 against Belgium, replacing Pedri that made fans question Coach De La Fuente’s decision. But in the end, Ruiz was enough to make a difference against Belgium in 30 minutes.
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The celebration was cut short when Belgium Defender Castangne came up with a cross in the box for De Ketelaere to score with a header. Spain’s defense was finally breached by the Belgians just before the half-time.
Spain and Belgium were tied before entering the second half of the game. But only one could go further in the tournament.
The second half was underway, both of the teams were looking for an opening. Spain looked firm and were creating chances for the players to capitalize but were incapacitated by the physicality of the Belgians.
Belgium Winger Jeremy Doku was good on the ball from the beginning and did well on take-ons against the Spain defense. People were expecting some magic for their Starboy Lamine Yamal who has been unlucky on the scoresheet in this tournament but was enough to make passes on the wing play for the team. Things took a huge turn for Belgium when Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted for Senne Lammens in the 71st minutes following an injury. A huge blow for the Belgians.
80 minutes in, fans were expecting for the match to enter in the extra-time but De La Fuente had one last trick up his sleeves. He brought in Mikel Merino in the 86th minute of the game replacing Dani Olmo. Now was the time for Spain to close Belgium’s World Cup chapter once and for all. Spain Centre Back Pau Cubarsi took the ball from his own half to make an attempt on goal right outside the box. Deja Vu for Belgium, as the save by Lammens is deflected and falls right in the foot of Merino who launches up high into the goalpost to win it for Spain. It was Mikel Merino’s second knockout goal and it all came out from the bench in the dying minutes.
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Spain goes through as Belgium says goodbye to a campaign that seemed too far from their grasp from the beginning, but they were able to manage to go further in the competition. This match potentially marks the last game played for Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois in their National’s jersey who were the last of Belgium’s Golden Generation.
Spain is set to face France in the FIFA World Cup Semi-final on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026. Man of the Match Lamine Yamal took a moment to remind France of their previous encounters. Spain has denied France twice, one in Semi-finals of UEFA Nations League and another in UEFA Euros Semi-finals.
France Star Kylian Mbappe is on the mark of breaking his goal-scoring tally from the previous World Cup and will definitely look for another chance at a FIFA World Cup Final. Mbappe could become only the second player alongside Brazil’s Cafu to play three consecutive World Cup Finals. With Spain as their opponent, this could be the time for France to end their losing streak against Spain.
[GRT]
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
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