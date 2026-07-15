From Maradona’s Hand of God to Beckham’s Red Card: Most Explosive Controversies from England vs Argentina’s History

ENGLAND AND ARGENTINA meet again on the world’s biggest stage, as they are set to face each other in the semifinals of the World Cup today, July 15, 2026. For the first time in 24 years, this will be their first match against each other in the tournament. A rivalry that has created bad blood and more drama than any other in international football, from a handball goal that remains in question for generations to a red card that is stuck in everyone’s brain till date.

Lionel Messi will play his first match against England as the fixture hasn't been played since the 2005 friendly match. Their history is loaded with flashpoints that go beyond any game. Ahead of today's ultimate showdown, here’s a countdown of the five most controversial moments between these two sides.