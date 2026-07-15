By Gopal Ram Tripathi
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From Maradona’s Hand of God to Beckham’s Red Card: Most Explosive Controversies from England vs Argentina’s History
England vs Argentina will be played on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, US
Lionel Messi will play his first match against England in his career. The fixture was last played in a friendly match in 2005 in which Messi was not featured.
ENGLAND AND ARGENTINA meet again on the world’s biggest stage, as they are set to face each other in the semifinals of the World Cup today, July 15, 2026. For the first time in 24 years, this will be their first match against each other in the tournament. A rivalry that has created bad blood and more drama than any other in international football, from a handball goal that remains in question for generations to a red card that is stuck in everyone’s brain till date.
Lionel Messi will play his first match against England as the fixture hasn't been played since the 2005 friendly match. Their history is loaded with flashpoints that go beyond any game. Ahead of today's ultimate showdown, here’s a countdown of the five most controversial moments between these two sides.
The last competitive meeting between the two sides back in 2002 World Cup swung in England’s favour. Referee Pierluigi Collina judged that England’s Michael Owen was penalized in the box by Mauricio Pochettino. England’s star David Beckham was the main-man to step up for the penalty to win it for the team 1-0. Argentina crashed out of the group stage while England went through.
One of the iconic memories from the 1998 World Cup was the quarterfinal match between Argentina and England where England’s David Beckham got sent off in the early second half. Beckham confronted Argentina’s Diego Simeone that was enough reason for the officials to send him off, the match was already tied 2-2 at halftime. England battled on with 10 men and forced penalties, eventually they lost to Argentina. Things would’ve been different for England if their star player hadn’t left the pitch early.
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Nothing tops this one. In the quarterfinal of 1986 World Cup, with the score level to 0-0, Argentina legend Diego Maradona jumped with goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net with his hand. The referee couldn’t see it and the goal was given. Minutes later, Maradona scored again, which is still regarded as one of the best goals of all time, dribbling past 4 England defenders before shooting in the net. England lost 2-1, and Argentina went on to lift the title. It still remains as the single most talked-about moment in the history of this fixture.
A lesser-remembered flashpoint came during a 1977 friendly between the two that took place at the iconic stadium of La Bombonera. England’s Trevor Cherry made a late, rough tackle on Argentina’s Daniel Bertoni. Bertoni punched Cherry back, and both of the players got sent-off and Cherry became the first England player to be sent-off in a friendly match.
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At Wembley in the 1966 World Cup quarterfinal, Argentina’s Antonio Rattan was sent off for dissent but refused to leave the pitch, because he couldn't understand the German referee’s language and wanted an interpretation. He stood there for 10 minutes before he was escorted out by police. At the time, there were no yellow or red cards in football, and this chaotic scene is widely credited as the direct reason cards were introduced afterward.
With that much history behind them, fans can expect new chapters to be written in the books on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, but this time with a place in the World Cup final on the line.
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
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