“Children Make Mistakes”: David Beckham Speaks Out After Brooklyn Beckham Accuses Parents of Controlling Narratives and Sabotaging His Marriage

This came as a reaction to a lengthy six-page statement posted on Instagram by Brooklyn, in which he publicly addressed months of speculation regarding a rift within the Beckham family that had been spiralling online. He accused his family of spreading “countless lies” and trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola. He further added that he was “standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He further alleged that his parents focused more on their public image than on family bonding, claiming that their actions were part of a long-standing pattern of “controlled narratives” designed to showcase “performative social media posts”. He also said that his upbringing was marked by “inauthentic relationships,” writing about staged family events. The post stated, “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”

Brooklyn went on to say that he has no intention of reconciling with his family under the current circumstances. He also claimed that his parents tried to force him into “signing away the rights” to his name before his wedding in April 2022. The model further raised allegations specifically related to his wedding, stating that his mother Victoria had “cancelled making Nicola’s dress” at the “eleventh hour,” which was followed by “hijacking” the couple’s first dance. He described the incident as having left him feeling “uncomfortable” and “humiliated.”

There were also accusations of repeatedly sabotaging the couple’s attempts to spend “quality time” together, along with claims that his wife was being “consistently disrespected” by his family, as per Brooklyn’s Instagram Stories. Brooklyn further claimed that his mother attempted to make both him and Nicola uncomfortable by deliberately inviting women from his past into family gatherings.