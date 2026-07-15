Mbappe, Dembele, Olise Fail: How Spain's Lethal Defense Shut Down Europe's Most Feared Attack

FRANCE ARRIVED IN DALLAS as the tournament’s top-ranked team and also with its most stacked attacking side on display. They were already outscoring their opponents on the biggest stage, with Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and the Ballon D’or Winner Ousmane Dembele expected to be the front-runners to test Spain’s back line in front of them. Instead, Spain delivered one of the standout defensive performances of the World Cup; to be able to block France completely and to not give any passes to their attack is astonishing. France went scoreless in a 2-0 semifinal win that sent Mbappe’s side out of the tournament without a single shot on target from its captain.

It was not all because of Oyarzabal or Porro’s goal who built up the result for the team. Spain’s defense, orchestrated by goalkeeper Unai Simon, had conceded just once throughout the tournament before heading into the match, and yesterday, July, 14, 2026, they just extended their record by not allowing France to find the spaces for the attack.

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Spain's Coordinated Defense Cuts Off France's Space

Much of Spain’s defensive success came down to a formatted structure rather than individual heroics. Playing more as a team, with discipline and a compact shape, Spain consistently surrounded French attackers from all sides before they could make a path for a run at goal, denying them the room from which they had exploited the most in earlier rounds.

One path around the 15-minute play captured the pattern, Dembele sent a long ball by Mbappe, who was lurking around the box to have a space in front of him. Mbappe was alone with a single Spanish defender in pursuit, but when he collected the ball, there was a sudden change on the field as he found himself surrounded by more Spanish players and the attack vaporised before it could appear. That was the moment that illustrated the balance of the match where France could generate danger from nothing, but Spain were equally capable of clearing it out.