Who is Referee Ismail Elfath? Messi's Unbeaten Record with England vs Argentina Official Reignites "Fixing" Allegations

REFEREE ISMAIL ELFATH’S unbeaten record alongside Lionel Messi, paired with a string of questionable calls through Argentina’s knockout run, has reignited “fixed World Cup” claims ahead of the semifinal against England on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

FIFA appointed the American official and a wave of conspiracy theories was set off with fans questioning whether the governing body is smoothening Lionel Messi’s path to a possible final. The decision lands in an already simmering complaints about officiating in Argentina’s favour, and it has turned attention away from the pitch and onto the man in the middle before a ball has even been kicked.

See Also: FIFA Removes French Referee from Argentina-Egypt Match Amid 'Fixing' Row; Swiss Fans Hit Streets Against President Infantino

Messi's Unbeaten Record with Referee Elfath

Referee Elfath’s history with Messi is the main highlight of the story. He served as the fourth official in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, a match Argentina won on penalties after Messi scored twice, this was the game in which most of the penalties were awarded in a World Cup final. Since Messi’s arrival in American league MLS, where he joined Inter Miami, Elfath has also overseen matches involving the club, including its 2023 Leagues Cup final win over Nashville, and fans online have pointed out that Inter Miami has never lost under his officiating since Messi arrived. He was additionally the referee for the 2022 MLS Cup and this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup final. In this tournament alone, Ismail Elfath took charge of three matches and already issued 7 yellow cards and 1 red card.

None of this proves wrongdoing, and outlets covering the story have been careful to note that “Messi’s favourite referee” is a media label rather than an evidence. FIFA’s chief refereeing officer, Pierluigi Collina, has firmly rejected any suggestion of bias, he also insisted that the officials have operated independently of outside pressure. But the timing of the appointment and arriving complaints have created major buzz around the online platform.

See Also: Scaloni One Step Away From Bilardo For Most WC Games at The Helm For Argentina

"VARgentina" Claims Spiral: Fans Question Suspicious Pattern

The Elfath appointment doesn’t exist alone but follows a run of incidents through Argentina’s knockout matches that critics have cited as incidents of a pattern, it has brought back the infamous nickname “VARgentina.” Egypt’s side were the loudest after their round exit, with a player and the head coach both publicly alleging the result had been manipulated. Switzerland followed with their own complaints after a quarter-final loss to Argentina, in which Embolo was sent off under a little-used mistaken identity rule following a second yellow card for simulation. A decision manager Murat Yakin said that the incident had ruined the contest for his side.