FIFA Unite Together To Dismiss Gianni Infantino’s Controversial Plan to Sell World Cup Stakes

Other football confederations joined the opposition too. Concacaf, which oversees football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, said its members rejected the plan. Many countries in this region were losing trust in Infantino. The Asian Football Confederation also stood with UEFA and Concacaf against the proposal. Even UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Infantino was not the right person to lead FIFA.

For the plan to succeed, Infantino needed support from more than half of FIFA's 211 members, which means 106 votes. But this became very hard to get. UEFA alone has 55 votes, Concacaf has 35 votes, and Asia has 46 votes. If these groups all voted no, that would total 136 nations against the plan. This made it nearly impossible for Infantino to move forward.

See Also: How Trump’s Call to FIFA Tested the Limits of Rules‑Based Order

Infantino’s Plan Backfired Quickly

FIFA's original idea was to create a new business branch to manage its major events, including the World Cup. This branch would have been called FIFA Forward Enterprise. Outside investors could have purchased a small share in this new branch without gaining full control.

A document from the investment bank JP Morgan explained how this plan could increase future earnings. It said each member country could receive more money between 2035 and 2039. However, the document did not mention anything about the women's game, which many people saw as a serious problem.

The plan was expected to be led by an investment group called Thrive Eternal. This is an American venture capital company started by Joshua Kushner. He is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump. When reporters first asked Trump about the plan, he said he had not spoken to Infantino about it directly.