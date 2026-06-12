FIFA World Cup 2026: The Opening Day of The Tournament Opens Up With A Stunner

FIFA took the initiative to show off the rich Mexican culture through "music, dance and artistry, featuring indigenous talent and modern folkloric performers." Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also graced the stage, and all 48 competing nations were honoured with flag bearers forming a circle on the pitch before kickoff.

Every single player was on the field to represent their nation and sang their hearts out. After Italian Legend Del Piero’s idea, where instead of just starting eleven , every player selected for a squad should walk out on the pitch to stand arm-in-arm during the anthems, FIFA decided to revamp the idea. During the 2006 World Cup Semis, Del Piero was standing on the bench during Italy’s anthem before their historic semifinal against Germany that left him deeply hurt but later came on to help seal the victory.

And with it Estadio Azteca was ready for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

History Created, and Red Cards Overshadowed The Goals

What unfolded on the pitch was anything but routine. Mexico defeated South Africa 2–0, with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, who is 35 at the moment went on to score his first World Cup goal, Jiménez got his emotional moment and eventually Mexico picked up their first three points of the tournament in front of a sell-out home crowd.

We can say it was one of the longest awaited Home-Away games since 2010 FIFA World Cup, where they met in the opening match in Johannesburg, which ended in a 1-1 draw and also gave us the iconic ‘Tshabalala Moment.’