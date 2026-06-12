FIFA World Cup 2026: The Opening Day of The Tournament Opens Up With A Stunner

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
THE ICONIC STADIUM of Estadio Azteca kicked off the world's biggest sporting event, the first match between one of the hosts Mexico and South Africa began with a bang. Yes, this is the exact place where legends Pele and Maradona won the title, from Pele’s iconic World Cup to Maradona’s Hand of God moment happened in this stadium.
From Mexico’s Sombreros and Mariachi to South Africa’s ‘Bafana Magic’, the biggest World Cup tournament in history has arrived in North America, with Football fans across the globe buzzing with excitement. This was surely the sign of a historic night in the making for football.
The football world was once again on their feet, the ceremony opened with a traditional display of Mexican music and later on, the stage was taken over by stars like Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla and finally Shakira and Burna Boy performed on their FIFA World Cup’s official song, “Dai Dai”.
FIFA took the initiative to show off the rich Mexican culture through "music, dance and artistry, featuring indigenous talent and modern folkloric performers." Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also graced the stage, and all 48 competing nations were honoured with flag bearers forming a circle on the pitch before kickoff.
Every single player was on the field to represent their nation and sang their hearts out. After Italian Legend Del Piero’s idea, where instead of just starting eleven , every player selected for a squad should walk out on the pitch to stand arm-in-arm during the anthems, FIFA decided to revamp the idea. During the 2006 World Cup Semis, Del Piero was standing on the bench during Italy’s anthem before their historic semifinal against Germany that left him deeply hurt but later came on to help seal the victory.
And with it Estadio Azteca was ready for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
What unfolded on the pitch was anything but routine. Mexico defeated South Africa 2–0, with goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, who is 35 at the moment went on to score his first World Cup goal, Jiménez got his emotional moment and eventually Mexico picked up their first three points of the tournament in front of a sell-out home crowd.
We can say it was one of the longest awaited Home-Away games since 2010 FIFA World Cup, where they met in the opening match in Johannesburg, which ended in a 1-1 draw and also gave us the iconic ‘Tshabalala Moment.’
What took place during the match was surely an exciting display of football. Since the kick-off, Mexico had the upper-hand over South Africa, they dominated the game because of South Africa’s early mistakes leading to an early goal by Julián Quiñones, a costly mistake from South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole was punished. But still South African Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made tremendous saves but it was not enough. South Africa took more damage after Jiménez secured the second goal, when Themba Zwane was caught in the act when he caught Alvarado’s face as he tried to get past him. South Africa was down from 10 men to 11.
Later near the end of the game, Mexico took a toll as well when César Montes fouled Mudau. A rather controversial straight red card decision by the referee, the scoreline was overshadowed by red card chaos. Three players were sent off across the match, two South Africans and one Mexican making World Cup history. The last time three straight reds were shown in a single World Cup game, South Africa were also involved, against Denmark in 1998. But in the end it was the host’s day. Sitting at the top of the group table, there were jubilant scenes in Mexico and also the nation put an end to their curse of losing the first opening matches in the FIFA World Cup tournament.
The opening ceremonies will continue when Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in the US later on Friday, June 12 in Toronto and Los Angeles.
Day one of the 2026 World Cup has set the bar and tone the football fans need, with the beautiful game being back we can expect more bigger, bolder and unpredictable moments.
[VP]
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