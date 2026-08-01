FIFA's Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour Criticises FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Plan to Sell World Cup Stakes

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

FIFA, THE ORGANISATION that runs world football, is facing a big internal problem. President Gianni Infantino wants to sell parts of FIFA's major tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors. This plan has caused a lot of anger among football leaders around the world. Now, even FIFA's own chief operating officer, Kevin Lamour, has spoken out against it. He said the plan felt like it belonged to just one person and that FIFA's own staff were kept in the dark about it. On the same day, another confederation criticised the plan, a senior adviser resigned, and even the UK Prime Minister called Infantino "the wrong man" to lead FIFA.

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Criticism Surrounding The FIFA Governing Body

Kevin Lamour, who works just two levels below Infantino, gave a strong statement to the press. He said the plan was "the project of one person" and that FIFA's administration had been misled about it. He explained that FIFA's mission should be to serve football, and a good leader should unite people, not divide them. He even said he was ready to lose his job over speaking up, because he wanted to stay true to his values.

Along with Lamour, another senior figure resigned from FIFA. Carlos Cordeiro, who had advised Infantino for almost five years, said he strongly disagreed with the plan. He said FIFA should not try to make more money at any cost, and that its real job is to protect football for the future. He also asked important questions that have not been answered, like why this deal is happening now and who really benefits from it. He pointed out that member countries are being asked to decide on something this big in just 50 days.