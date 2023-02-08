Protests continue in France against pension reforms

An estimated 757,000 people took to the streets across France to demand the government to drop its proposed pension reforms, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

However, the CGT, France's largest union, said that the turnout exceeded two million during the third day of the general mobilization against the pension reform that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turnout at the previous nationwide demonstration on January 31 was estimated by the Ministry at 1.2 million and by the CGT at 2.8 million.

In Paris, where the Ministry counted 57,000 demonstrators, police forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds that sparked clashes. By 6 p.m. local time, 17 people had been arrested.