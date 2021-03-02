Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Frustration Can Lead To An Escalation Of Drug Use And Addiction
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Frustration Can Lead To An Escalation Of Drug Use And Addiction

Studies have shown that sensitivity to frustration correlates with relapse among those with substance use disorders

0
drug use
Frustration linked to drug use. Pixabay

While traditional addiction research has focused on three aspects of substance use disorders, namely craving, impulsivity, or habit, a new study suggests that frustration could also lead to an escalation of drug use and addiction. The new study published in the journal Psychopharmacology noted that research into the role of frustration and substance use disorders is sparse, but a number of studies suggest that persons with substance use disorders have lower frustration tolerance.

Studies have shown that sensitivity to frustration correlates with relapse among those with substance use disorders. For the latest study, the researchers used a rat model to focus on frustration-related behavior.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“An example of frustration behavior is when someone can’t get the channel on the TV to change or when an elevator takes too long to arrive. People will often respond to both situations by pressing the button repeatedly or holding the button longer with repeated attempts,” said Thomas Green from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB).

drug use
Role of frustration and substance use disorders is sparse. Pixabay

“This typical human response to frustration is the same in rats. In our study, rats were trained to press a lever for delivery of either a sucrose pellet or an intravenous infusion of a synthetic opioid. If they didn’t get what they expected, they would press the lever more frequently and for longer periods of time.”

ALSO READ: An Initiative For A Drug-Free India

The study showed all rats would press a lever for intravenous infusions of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, but about 10 percent of rats would escalate their intake of fentanyl to about double that of the average rate, said Tileena Vasquez, a doctoral candidate at UTMB and the lead author of the paper.

“Even as the escalating rats take massive amounts of the drug, their bar presses get longer (in some cases up to 10 minutes long), even though long bar presses do not increase the amount of drug delivered,” Vasquez said. The study has obvious implications for future studies of opioid use disorder and will help scientists understand how frustration, as well as craving, impulsivity, and habit, can lead to opioid escalation, said Green. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleYoga Helps With Elasticity And Endurance Power Of Expecting Mothers
Next articleVaccine Acceptance Among The Indian Women Highest in The World: Harvard Study

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India Aims To Operationalise 23 Waterways by 2030: PM Modi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Inviting the world to come to India and be a part of the country's growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that...
Read more
India

85% Women in India Have Been Disproportionately Impacted Amid COVID: LinkedIn Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women have been disproportionately impacted amid the Covid-19 pandemic in India and 85 per cent of those surveyed have missed out on a raise...
Read more
Business

Research: The Pandemic Has Affected Tourists’ Attitudes And Behaviors

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has affected tourists' attitudes and behaviors in unforeseen ways, often subconsciously, said a new study. The study, published in the journal Annals...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India Aims To Operationalise 23 Waterways by 2030: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Inviting the world to come to India and be a part of the country's growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that...
Read more

85% Women in India Have Been Disproportionately Impacted Amid COVID: LinkedIn Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Women have been disproportionately impacted amid the Covid-19 pandemic in India and 85 per cent of those surveyed have missed out on a raise...
Read more

Research: The Pandemic Has Affected Tourists’ Attitudes And Behaviors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has affected tourists' attitudes and behaviors in unforeseen ways, often subconsciously, said a new study. The study, published in the journal Annals...
Read more

An Innovative Portable Machine Efficiently Collecting Plastic Bags

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of students has developed an innovative portable and low-cost machine that efficiently collects discarded plastic bags. According to recent FICCI estimates, India's...
Read more

Extended Screen Time Linked To Binge Eating Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who spend a lot of time on social media platforms or watching TV at ages 9-10 are more likely to develop binge-eating disorder...
Read more

Here Is A Look At The Masala In Store By Bollywood This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood has seen a surge in slice-of-life entertainers in recent years. However, this year, many top filmmakers seem bullish about reloading the vintage larger-than-life...
Read more

PM Modi invites World To Contribute To India’s Growth Trajectory

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited the whole world to come to India and be a part of its growth trajectory considering its...
Read more

Vaccine Acceptance Among The Indian Women Highest in The World: Harvard Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
AS India has started rolling out the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those over...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Denese Bobb on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Debora Berlin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
marriage in india divorce in usa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tracy Buvelot on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
homepage on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Cukrzyca on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
kratom capsules reviews on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Read more on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung a10 price in pakistan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada