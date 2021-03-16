Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Full Immunization Of Children Fell 7% Short Between April 2019 and March...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Full Immunization Of Children Fell 7% Short Between April 2019 and March 2020

The Centre recently launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) drive, under which specific immunization sessions are conducted in pockets with low immunization coverage

0
immunization of children
The activities are undertaken by the government bodies in coordination with non-governmental organizations. Pixabay

The government fell short by 7 percent in achieving coverage of full immunization of children between April 2019 and March 2020. The information was shared in the Parliament by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, on Monday.

“The full immunization coverage stands at 92.8 percent as per the Health Management Information System (HMIS) data from April 2019 to March 2020,” a statement shared by Choubey read. He also shared the various reasons behind not meeting the target, including lack of awareness and fear of side-effects, among others.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“There are pockets where children remain deprived of completing the doses of vaccination on account of various reasons, such as lack of awareness about the benefits of immunization, apprehensions of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), a refusal for vaccination and operational gaps,” the minister said.

However, special vaccination drives like Mission Indradhanush, Intensified Mission Indradhanush, Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, and Extended GSA have been carried out to reach the children being left out of vaccination, the minister added.

immunization of children
Children remain deprived of completing the doses of vaccination on account of various reasons. Pixabay

Besides, to mitigate low immunization coverage, strategic interventions like advocacy, social mobilization, community engagement, interpersonal communication at the family level, and media engagement are also undertaken, Choubey informed the Parliament.

In addition to the aforementioned measures, the Centre has also initiated outreach programs to spread awareness about immunization.

ALSO READ: Kidney Ailments In Children: High Junk Food Consumption Is A Risk Factor

“Awareness is being generated through electronic and print media like radio, television, poster, hoardings, etc., inter-personal communication by frontline health workers like Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), utilizing social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and print media platforms and social mobilization by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and other community workers,” the Union Health Ministry informed.

The activities are undertaken by the government bodies in coordination with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), it added. The Centre recently launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) drive, under which specific immunization sessions are conducted in pockets with low immunization coverage and areas where the proportion of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children is the highest. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleIndian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study
Next articleBeing a Writer Paves a Way To Choose Correct Projects For Acting: Sumeet Vyas

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

11% Finance Leaders in India Believe They are Not Advanced at Digital Finance Journey

NewsGram Desk - 0
While 92% finance leaders in India have started their journey to introduce digital interventions in finance, only 11% believe they are at an advanced...
Read more
India

2020 Accelerated Renaissance in Indian Food Cuisine: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
We've been moving toward a regional renaissance in Indian food over the last decade, that 2020 accelerated, says a new report. The fourth edition of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Experts: A Ban On Designated Smoking Areas To Combat The Spread Of COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
With preventive healthcare taking the center stage in the fight against coronavirus, citizens, scientists, and politicians have called for the abolishment of designated smoking...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

11% Finance Leaders in India Believe They are Not Advanced at Digital Finance Journey

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While 92% finance leaders in India have started their journey to introduce digital interventions in finance, only 11% believe they are at an advanced...
Read more

2020 Accelerated Renaissance in Indian Food Cuisine: Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
We've been moving toward a regional renaissance in Indian food over the last decade, that 2020 accelerated, says a new report. The fourth edition of...
Read more

Experts: A Ban On Designated Smoking Areas To Combat The Spread Of COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With preventive healthcare taking the center stage in the fight against coronavirus, citizens, scientists, and politicians have called for the abolishment of designated smoking...
Read more

Retailers: Sales Are At 93 Percent Of Pre-Covid Era Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The quantum of de-growth in Retail sales has reduced as most segments in it have started to show significant improvement. The 13th edition of the...
Read more

Women Seek Emotional Attachment More Than Men While Dating Online

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to online dating, 73 percent of women prioritize emotional attachment in comparison to 55 percent of men, said a new report. Overall,...
Read more

How To Win Big Cash By Playing IPL T20 Fantasy League Cricket

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Abhishek Roy It all began when the British introduced cricket to India. It is the national sport in its country of origin but has...
Read more

How To Choose The Right Digital Marketing Course?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Derek Gleason If you are running a blog or business online, then you must have heard the term digital marketing. You have to market...
Read more

A App That Lets You Skip Zoom Meeting By Creating Fake Sounds

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you get bored of long zoom meetings on certain days, here comes an app that will create natural sounds like a crying baby,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada