India G20 Presidency 2023: First G20 health meet in Thiruvananthapuram from Jan 18

Officials said that India plans to host a side event along with each HWG meeting to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. These include side events on Medical Value Travel and Digital Health; a workshop on collaborative research on drugs, diagnostics and vaccines; and a co-branded event on Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. The side event on Medical Value Travel will be held on the sidelines of the 1st meeting of HWG at Thiruvananthapuram from January 18-20.