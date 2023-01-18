India G-20 Presidency: Delegates soak in Pune's rich heritage, visit Aga Khan Palace

At the historical Lal Mahal, built by Shahaji Raje Bhosale in 1630, the delegates learnt about the history and life of his son and later the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and viewed the statues of 'Bal Shivaji' who lived here for many years during his childhood along with his mother Rajmata Jijamata Bhosale, and saluted them.