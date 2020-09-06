Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment 'Game Boy': Battery-Free Video Game Console
EntertainmentLead StoryScience & Technology

‘Game Boy’: Battery-Free Video Game Console

Researchers develop battery-free 'Game Boy' that runs forever

0
Game
Game Boy will harvest energy from the sun and the user. Unsplash

Scientists have developed a battery-free hand-held video game console or ‘Game Boy’ that harvests energy from the user to allow infinite gameplay.

“But this Game Boy is not just a toy. It’s a powerful proof-of-concept that pushes the boundaries of battery-free intermittent computing into the realm of fun and interaction,” the researchers at Northwestern University and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands, wrote.

Instead of batteries, which are costly, environmentally hazardous and ultimately end up in landfills, this device harvests energy from the sun — and the user. These advances enable gaming to last forever without having to stop and recharge the battery.

Follow Newsgram on Twitter for more updates. 

Game
It will allow infinite gameplay. Unsplash

“It’s the first battery-free interactive device that harvests energy from user actions. When you press a button, the device converts that energy into something that powers your gaming,” said study co-author Josiah Hester.

“Sustainable gaming will become a reality, and we made a major step in that direction — by getting rid of the battery completely,” said TU Delft’s Przemyslaw Pawelczak.

“With our platform, we want to make a statement that it is possible to make a sustainable gaming system that brings fun and joy to the user,” Pawelczak added.

The researchers’ energy-aware gaming platform (ENGAGE) has the size and form factor of the original Game Boy, while being equipped with a set of solar panels around the screen. Button presses by the user are the second source of energy. Most importantly, it impersonates the Game Boy processor. Although this solution requires a lot of computational power, and therefore energy, it allows any popular retro game to be played straight from its original cartridge.

As the device switches between power sources, it does experience short losses in power. To ensure an acceptable duration of gameplay between power failures, the researchers designed the system hardware and software from the ground up to be energy-aware as well as very energy efficient. They also developed a new technique for storing the system state in non-volatile memory, minimizing overhead and allowing quick restoration when power returns.

Game
960 gaming consoles have been released since the first generation home video game consoles. Unsplash

This eliminates the need to press “save” as seen in traditional platforms, as the player can now continue gameplay from the exact point of the device fully losing power — even if Mario is in mid-jump.

Also Read: Common Drugs Associated With Increased Risk Of Cognitive Decline

On a not-too-cloudy day, and for games that require at least moderate amounts of clicking, gameplay interruptions typically last less than one second for every 10 seconds of gameplay.

The researchers found this to be a playable scenario for some games — including Chess, Solitaire and Tetris — but certainly not yet for all (action) games.

The research team will present the study virtually at UbiComp 2020, a major conference within the field of interactive systems, on September 15. (IANS)

Previous articleOnline Classes In UP Becoming Embarrassing For Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Online Classes In UP Becoming Embarrassing For Teachers

NewsGram Desk - 0
From eating 'parathas' to brushing their teeth to winking at teachers and even flashing suggestive photographs, students are doing it all. Online classes in...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Bollywood’s Portrayal Has Been Disappointing: Chetan Bhagat

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat insists that Bollywood's portrayal in the media post the Sushant Singh Rajput tragedy has been disappointing and far-fetched. Stressing that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Common Drugs Associated With Increased Risk Of Cognitive Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
A class of drugs used for a broad array of conditions, from allergies and colds to hypertension, may be associated with an increased risk...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Game Boy’: Battery-Free Video Game Console

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have developed a battery-free hand-held video game console or 'Game Boy' that harvests energy from the user to allow infinite gameplay. "But this Game...
Read more

Online Classes In UP Becoming Embarrassing For Teachers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
From eating 'parathas' to brushing their teeth to winking at teachers and even flashing suggestive photographs, students are doing it all. Online classes in...
Read more

Bollywood’s Portrayal Has Been Disappointing: Chetan Bhagat

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat insists that Bollywood's portrayal in the media post the Sushant Singh Rajput tragedy has been disappointing and far-fetched. Stressing that...
Read more

Common Drugs Associated With Increased Risk Of Cognitive Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A class of drugs used for a broad array of conditions, from allergies and colds to hypertension, may be associated with an increased risk...
Read more

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x