The Evolution of the iGaming Market in India

By- Dylan M.

India’s iGaming industry has grown so much over the last decade, especially when the pandemic started. The industry saw significant growth in gaming and gambling activities online since, during lockdowns, people had to find ways to entertain themselves.

With the current status of the iGaming sector in India, many see its potential to become one of the leading markets in the industry. In 2020, it was estimated that there were around 360 million online gamers in the country and this number grew to 390 million last year.

By 2025, the market value of the iGaming industry in India is likely to reach 3.9 billion USD according to KPMG. That said, we’ll be seeing more people playing real money games and sports betting.

True enough, even the sports betting scene in the country is more alive than ever. Indian punters are flocking betting sites like 10CRIC. 10CRIC is a global brand that is providing exclusive services to Indian players and it’s most popular during major cricket seasons like the Indian Premier League.

It’s one of the gambling sites that contribute so much to the growth of the iGaming sector in the country. Aside from 10CRIC, other popular iGaming sites are Parimatch, Betway, and 22Bet.

What is iGaming Anyway?

Before we get into more details about India’s iGaming industry, let’s set things straight. The iGaming sector consists of online gaming but it’s not limited to online video games. The largest share of the country’s iGaming industry is accounted for by the casino and sports betting sector.

This is why when talking about iGaming, people would usually assume it’s all about online gambling. However, even regular online and mobile games are also counted here.

Is it Even Legal to Gamble Online in India?

Since iGaming is mainly about online gambling activities, it must be regarded that such activities are neither legal nor illegal in the country. Basically, online gambling is in the gray area because no laws specifically state that it is prohibited in India.

Gambling activities in the country as regulated by the Public Gaming Act of 1867. This has no mention of online gaming since during the time this was passed as a law, the internet was still a thing of the future.