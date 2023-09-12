The Incredible Boom of Online Sports Betting in India with Exchmarket

The Burgeoning Market for Sports Betting in India

The legal sports betting business in India has likewise undergone fast growth, with estimates placing its value at more than $2 billion. The projections for the future are even more stunning, as it is anticipated that it will skyrocket to an incredible 112 billion dollars within the next four years. The fact that more than 140 million people routinely participate in online gaming is evidence of the industry's driving force: popularity. This figure jumps up to 370 million whenever there is a large sporting event taking place, such as a cricket match.

The Highest Point of Cricket's Standing

The great affection that the Indian people have for sports in general and cricket, in particular, is one of the most important factors that has contributed to the meteoric rise in popularity of online sports betting in India. The sport of cricket is more than just a recreational activity; it is a venerable institution. Cricket is by far the most well-liked sport in the country, with millions of devoted fans watching both regional and international tournaments. Cricket has been a significant contributor to the rise in popularity of online betting in India, which has had a solid yearly growth rate of 20% over the past few years.