Zaki Lazaroska

India is a country well known for its love of entertainment. Whatever the latest entertainment trend is, Indians will engage with it, whether it’s related to music streaming or gaming. Compared to most countries, it’s fair to say that India is ahead of the curve.

There’s never a quiet moment in the entertainment world, so you won’t be surprised to learn that there’s lots of rising entertainment in India at the moment. Now that the global pandemic is over and life is back to normal, you’re now starting to see new entertainment trends hit the Indian market — and you can find out more about them here.