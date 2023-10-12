Zaki Lazaroska
India is a country well known for its love of entertainment. Whatever the latest entertainment trend is, Indians will engage with it, whether it’s related to music streaming or gaming. Compared to most countries, it’s fair to say that India is ahead of the curve.
There’s never a quiet moment in the entertainment world, so you won’t be surprised to learn that there’s lots of rising entertainment in India at the moment. Now that the global pandemic is over and life is back to normal, you’re now starting to see new entertainment trends hit the Indian market — and you can find out more about them here.
There’s a major attraction in India towards online casino games at the moment. The reason for this is that there aren’t many casinos available to enter in India. Therefore, the next best option for Indian people is to simply play casino games online, like . However, you do need to make sure that the casino you choose is licensed in India to enjoy the fun legally.
Some of the most popular online casino games in India include:
Online blackjack
Video poker
Online roulette
Because there’s real money involved in all of these games, you must be above the legal gambling age to play them. Also, responsible gambling is important, too, which is why Indian natives often play online casino games with specific budgets.
Battle royale games have been increasing in popularity throughout India ever since Fortnite exploded onto the scene back in 2018. Now, all kinds of battle royale games are played in India, such as and PUBG. The chances are, no matter which battle royale game you play, you’ll find that the lobbies are jam-packed with players if you’re on Indian servers.
Some – but not all – movie streaming have a lot of Indian subscribers. Here’s a closer look at the main OTT platforms at the moment and the number of Indian subscribers.
Netflix: 6.1 million
Disney+Hotstar: 40.4 million
Amazon Prime: 16 million
When you use an OTT platform in India, you typically gain access to different movies, shows, and other forms of entertainment that you can watch on the go. The catch is that you need to pay a monthly subscription fee. For example, the monthly cost of Netflix in India is Rs 199.
The eSports trend has spread throughout America, Europe, and Asia. Specifically, eSports has become very popular in India, where millions of people tune in to watch every time there’s an eSports tournament or event taking place. India also hosts its own eSports events, with DreamHack Hyderabad 2023 coming soon. Whether you live in India or another country, you can stream these eSports events online and never miss a second of the action.