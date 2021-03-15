Monday, March 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Gene To Correct Mutations That Cause Genetic Disorders
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Gene To Correct Mutations That Cause Genetic Disorders

One in seventeen people in the world suffers from some type of genetic disorder

0
mutations
The most common mutation by far is the single-based substitution. Pixabay

A team of researchers has developed a CRISPR-based gene editor, C-to-G Base Editor (CGBE), to correct mutations that cause genetic disorders. One in seventeen people in the world suffers from some type of genetic disorder.

“The CGBE gene editor is a ground-breaking invention that for the first time, directly converts C to G in genes, which potentially opens up treatment avenues for a substantial fraction of genetic disorders associated with single-nucleotide mutations,” said author Chew Wei Leong, Senior Research Scientist at Genome Institute of Singapore.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The most common mutation by far is the single-based substitution, in which a single base in the DNA (such as G) is replaced by another base (such as C) according to the study, published in Nature Communications. Countless cystic fibrosis patients worldwide have C instead of G, leading to defective proteins that cause the genetic disease. In another case, replacing A with T in hemoglobin causes sickle cell anemia.

mutations
Defective proteins that cause the genetic disease. Pixabay

To fix these substitutions, the team invented a CRISPR-based gene editor that precisely changes the defective C within the genome to the desired G. This C-to-G base editor (CGBE) invention opens up treatment options for approximately 40 percent of the single-base substitutions that are associated with human diseases such as the aforementioned cystic fibrosis, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and neurological disorders.

ALSO READ: New Genetic Disorder Found in Human Patient

The CGBE editor advances the widely adopted CRISPR-Cas9 technology to enable molecular surgery on the human genome. The CRISPR-Cas9 technology is routinely used to disrupt target genes, but it is inefficient when a precise change to particular sequences is desired. The CGBE editor resolves a key aspect of this challenge by enabling efficient and precise genetic changes.

CGBE consists of three parts — a modified CRISPR-Cas9 will pinpoint the mutant gene and focus the entire editor on that gene; a deaminase (an enzyme that removes the amino group from a compound) will then target the defective C, and mark it for replacement, and; finally, a protein will initiate cellular mechanisms to replace that defective C with a G. This enables a previously unachievable direct conversion from C to G, correcting the mutation and, consequently, treating the genetic disorder. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleWorld Sleep Awareness Month: Why Is Sleep So Important?
Next articleReport: Watching Excessive Sexual Content May Affect Your Sexual Performance

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more
Lead Story

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more
Environment

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

Signs of Positive Development at Cinema Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at the cinema halls....
Read more

Actors Are Responsible For Being Typcast in Bollywood: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if an actor doesn't want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects. "You...
Read more

These 4 Tips Will Help You Write Paper Like An Expert

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Most of us will unarguably agree with the fact that during our academic life we get tons of writing assignments be it essay...
Read more

A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The start of lockdowns and restrictive measures in April 2020 marked the beginning of the drastic increase in downloads for remote education apps such...
Read more

Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As gaming becomes mainstream in India, the Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada