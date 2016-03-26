Indian art gaining worldwide recognition

The focus on imagery of their root is more pronounced among artists originating from developing societies. Social observers attribute this to the fact that these artists are able to appreciate and acknowledge the contrast they see and are able to blend the two worlds. Anand says: "And perhaps that's why you may notice that while an Indian or a Chinese artist will allude to cultural or political problems owing to the chaos they may have experienced, an artist from, say Australia, will focus more on nature, almost resonating the calmness in the society."