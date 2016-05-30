Innocent Civilians suffer the most in Lethal Combat against the Taliban

The appointment of a new leader brings little hope for an end to this widespread bloodshed. Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is believed to be a tough military hardliner who has no intentions of ceasefire and will only fuel this warfare further. Although Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, on behalf of the afghan government, has issued an ultimatum to the new leader, to lay down arms and resume normal life, or face the same fate as Mullah Mansoor, analysts believe it won't be of any help, as it calls for an immediate surrender instead of negotiation and peace talks, something that the terrorist organization will not digest.