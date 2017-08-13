Did Indian Communists Align with The British During The Bengal Famine?

In 1943, Dr. Mookerjee delivered a moving speech in the legislative assembly of Bengal, but to no worthy result, as the government stayed not only unperturbed but also passed comments mocking him with ridicule, mentioned the Swarajyamag report. Mookerjee did get back at the party with befitting intellect and quick-wit but the behavior of the Marxists was unbelievable in most of the cases. Even Subhash Chandra Bose was hit with severe criticism, jeering remarks, and taunting comments. 'People's War' utilized every single opportunity to defame him in the eyes of the public. The signature in the corner of a page containing a sketch that ridiculed Bose, the name 'Chittaprosad' says enough of the unjustified acts of the communists and bears testimony to their actions in the famine-affected, war-torn, corruption-ruled Bengal during that period.