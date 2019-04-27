Xi Jinping Calls for More Countries to Join China’s Belt and Road Initiative

FILE – Workers inspect railway tracks for the Belt and Road freight rail route linking Chongqing, China, with Duisburg, Germany, at the Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, China March 14, 2019. VOA

"We welcome the participation of multilateral and international financial institutions in Belt and Road investment and financing, and we encourage third market cooperation," said Xi. "With involvement of multiple stake holders we can surely deliver benefits to all."

Xi's promises on debt, transparency and anti-corruption "will be well received by some BRI countries and outside observers," Kelsey Broderick of Eurasia Group in a report. Others including the European Union "will wait to see actual implementation."

Chinese lenders have provided $440 billion in financing for Belt and Road projects, the country's central bank governor, Yi Gang, said Thursday.

Beijing is ordering Chinese state-owned companies to pay more attention to local economic development, benefits for local residents and environmental protection, the chairman of the Cabinet agency that oversees national-level government industries said Thursday, according to a transcript on the agency website.

Xi's government also has tried to defuse tensions with Belt and Road participants by renegotiating debts or offering other concessions. Ethiopia's government announced Wednesday that Beijing had forgiven interest payments owed by the northeast African nation through the end of 2018. (VOA)