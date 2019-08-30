Flipkart Plans to Eliminate Single-use Plastic in Packaging by 2021

"Flipkart also made a commitment to eliminate single use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 per cent recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021. Flipkart is working on various initiatives including the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and '2 Ply' roll to name a few," it said in a statement.