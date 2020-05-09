Enjoy These Movies With Your Mom This Mother’s Day

Indian cinema has portrayed the character of mothers in various shades, be it the eternally suffering archetype Nirupa Roy in Deewaar and host of other films to coming to terms with reinforcing one's self-identity played by SriDevi in "English Vinglish". This Mother's Day while we celebrate motherhood in every form, let's us relive some moments of the spirit on celluloid to make it a larger than life experience. Flipkart Video shares with us some shows that you can watch with your mother, spend some quality time together and tell her just how much she means to you.