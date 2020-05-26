The Forgotten Indo-China War

Over a week later, on June 13, about 15,000 people gathered at the Peking Municipal People's Higher Court for the trial of the two Indian diplomats accused of spying on China. Raghunath and Vijai were 'tried' and found guilty of espionage. Raghunath was sentenced to 'immediate deportation' by the court and told to leave the country forthwith, while Vijai was given three days to leave China. However, despite the different orders, they were brought to the airport at Peking the following morning where an irate mob awaited them. Red Guards kicked and punched the Indian diplomats. A cordon of members of the Indian embassy staff who tried to protect them were also assaulted. Raghunath was forced to walk through a jeering mob of Red Guards, who jostled, kicked and spat on him. Vijai was dragged with his head shoved down, his shoes tearing off in the melee. The humiliation of the two diplomats was meant to send a loud message to India: beware.